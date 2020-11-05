The Long Lake City Council continued discussing the possibility of constructing an event stage at Nelson Lakeside Park during their Oct. 6 council meeting.
Former Long Lake Mayor Marty Schneider virtually attended the meeting as a board member of the Long Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to explain the recent study that was performed. Along with the Long Lake Chamber, the Orono Lions Club, Hamel VFW and community members have joined together to head the efforts of putting in an event stage in Nelson Lakeside Park.
“The proposal in general is to bring an event stage to Nelson park. The scope of an event stage is one of low impact and really low presence in the eastern side of the park,” Schneider said.
The proposed stage location is against the eastern edge of the beach and grassland area and will face north west. Schneider said a number of other spots were looked at; however, this was the chosen spot. The stage would be approximately less than 500-square-feet. It would sit approximately 30 feet in length and approximately 15 feet deep.
As discussions continue, the group working on the project would like to tie in guidelines that were created in 2018 and to tie in the overall vision the rest of the park system has. Schneider also adds they want the stage to not just be seen as a music stage but an event stage that can host various types of events.
“Something that is very natural, something that is low maintenance and something that on its own can be used by a broad group of events. We look at this as a resource for the school district, for various different events that happen anyway at Nelson Park … but we also feel this is a great resource to bring in other events,” he said.
Concerns for parking arose, but Schneider added Lake Community Banks have approved and are willing to share their parking lot on a case-by-case basis should overflow parking be needed. The stage will be privately funded as well. Along with local contributions, grant opportunities will also be looked into for funding.
The design of the stage has not been officially approved; however, council members agreed the project should continue to move forward.
