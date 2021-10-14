The preliminary 2022 tax levy and budget in the city of Long Lake is set.
The Long Lake City Council approved the proposed levy with an increase of $74,525, which translates to an increase of 6.09 percent from the 2021 levy, at its meeting on Sept. 28.
City administrator Scott Weske presented the proposed levy at $1,297,809, with tax rate of $36.58, which is the same rate as 2021.
By state law, cities are required to adopt a preliminary property tax levy by Sept. 30. Once adopted, the preliminary levy may be reduced, but it cannot be increased.
The city will hold its Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m., where the public can comment on the budget and tax levy before the council approves the final 2022 budget at its regular meeting later that evening.
In other action, the city council approved a resolution to approve a new patio and outdoor seating at Birch’s on the Lake.
At its Monday, July 20 meeting, the Long Lake City Council had a resolution in front of them to require Birch’s to remove a patio they built earlier in the year without the proper permits from the city. Council tabled that resolution, and by tabling the resolution, the council gave Birch’s a chance to come up with a plan to move the patio to meet any setback requirements and to reapply for the conditional use permit sooner rather than having to wait the required six months to reapply if the council would have passed the resolution requiring them to remove the patio.
Birch’s presented that new plan to the council at the meeting which was approved by the council in an unanimous vote.
The updated plan has the patio being moved to meet a 25-foot setback requirement that the previous patio did not meet.
With that approval Birch’s on the Lake can now have an outdoor patio with an additional 24 seats. The patio cannot be used after 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and after 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No live music can be played on the patio and a fence and signage must be approved by the chief of police to comply with state liquor laws. Lightning for the patio must be inspected and approved by the city before the patio can be opened for use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.