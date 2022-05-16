Would residents prefer monthly or quarterly utility bills from the city of Long Lake?
That was the main topic of discussion at the Long Lake city council meeting on Tuesday, May 3.
No decision was made at the meeting - it was just a presentation from city staff about the possible outcomes of such a change.
The council listened to the presentation and asked staff to dig deeper into the costs and benefits of switching to monthly utility billing from the current practice of quarterly billing.
Some of the benefits of switching to monthly billing included it would be easier for residents to budget for consistent monthly billing versus quarterly, it would allow quicker notification if leaks are detected through the meter reading process, rate increases may be less impactful, it may encourage participation in online bill pay, and it offers easier bookkeeping to landlords and renters.
“People will be able to be more in touch with their own usage on a monthly basis, to see their own trends and usage every month,” city clerk Jeanette Moeller told the council. “There is some real costumer service benefits to that.”
Council member Deirdre Kvale agreed.
“It seems like a benefit in terms of people budgeting,” Kvale said.
The potential drawacks to the switch include the cost of materials and equipment - such as considering whether an additional printer may be needed to implement the monthly printing, folding, stuffing and mailing process. There is also a cost attached to time and meter reading options.
“We recognize it will be more work but it will be an opportunity to push the electronic payment,” Moeller said.
Moeller estimated about 10 percent of residents currently use the electronic bill payment options provided by the city.
The chance to move more residents to electronic payment along with other benefits of the switch had the council asking for more information and research into the proposal.
City administrator Scott Weske said if the council gives the go ahead for the change that monthly billing probably would not start until Oct. 1, 2022.
