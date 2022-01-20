The Long Lake city council meet for the first time in the new year for a largely organizational meeting.
The council met for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and spent most of their time hashing out committee assignments and responsibilities for the upcoming year for each council member.
This was the first meeting since Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the Long Lake City Council.
The first appointment of the night was for Mayor Pro-Tempore and that appointment went to council member Jahn Dyvik. The role of the Mayor Pro-Tempore is to serve in the capacity of mayor should the elected mayor be unable to do so. The appointment is recommended by the mayor and approved by the council.
The two other major appointments were to the Fire Advisory Committee and the Utility Agreements Subcommittee. Both are important as the city will enter into negotiations with the city of Orono and other communities on the future of the Long Lake Fire Department; and an utilities agreement between the cities.
The Fire Advisory Committee is comprised of staff and elected officials from Long Lake, Orono and Medina. The Long Lake Fire Department (LLFD) provides fire service to the cities of Orono and Medina by contractual agreement. The LLFD also provides fire service to Minnetonka Beach by a separate contractual agreement. The Fire Advisory Committee meets periodically throughout the year to address contract-related items, including establishing the Long Lake Fire Department’s annual budget. Two council members are appointed to this committee annually, and an alternate may be appointed to serve as needed in the absence of an appointee.
Mayor Charlie Miner and Dyvik were reappointed to this committee and council member Mike Feldman was selected as the alternate.
For the Utility Agreement Subcommittee, their responsibilities are to continue on development of a master sewer and water agreement between Long Lake and Orono for those Orono properties connected to Long Lake water and/or sewer.
Miner and council member Deirdre Kvale were selected for the subcommittee. The members appointed will work with staff through the process of reviewing past utility agreements and in the continued negotiation and development of a new joint master sewer and water agreement between the two cities.
Other appointments made include:
• Park Board Liaison - Council member Gina Joyce
• Planning Commission Liaison - Feldman
• Chamber of Commerce Liaison - Kvale
• Long Lake Waters Association Liaison - Joyce
• Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission - Kvale and city resident Cary Bacall
• HWY 12 Safety Coalition – Miner; Feldman
• Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition - Miner and city resident Tim Hultmann
