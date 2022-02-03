In a short meeting that lasted just over 30 minutes, the Long Lake City Council appointed new members to the Planning Commission and to the Economic Development Authority.
At its regular scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Long Lake City Council unanimously approved adding Lori Goodsell to the Planning Commission and Sahand Elmtalab to the EDA.
Goodsell, who previously served on the EDA for six years, earned the council’s appointment to the Planning Commission over former mayor and council member Tim Hultmann.
Goodsell will fill the position left by John Hughes, who did not seek re-appointment after his term expired.
“It was great to have two candidates who applied to fill John’s position because that has not always been that way in recent years,” Mayor Charlie Miner said. “It’s great to have a couple of candidates to choose from.”
“It’s a nice problem to have. To have two qualified people for the position,” said council member Mike Feldman.
According to her application for the position with the city of Long Lake, Goodsell has lived in Long Lake for over 14 years and is the owner of and a chiropractor at Active Family Chiropractor since 1999. In addition to her time on the EDA, she volunteers at Long Lake Assisted Living and received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Long Lake mayor and city council in November 2018 for her work in improving the water quality in Long Lake.
“I appreciate Tim Hultmann and all the years of service that he has been in in many capacities as he served, and I would love to see him continue as an EDA member, but I would like to see somebody new get a chance on the planning commission,” council member Jahn Dyvik said when making the motion to pick Goodsell for the open Planning Commission seat.
Goodsell’s term runs until Dec. 31, 2025.
As for the appointment of Elmtalab to the EDA, Elmtalab was the only resident to apply for the position that opened up when Goodsell did not seek re-appointment.
According to his application with the city, Elmtalab holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Minnesota in applied economics and currently works in the financial services and tax planning industry.
His term will run until Dec. 31, 2023.
“Thank you to those residents for stepping up,” Miner said.
In other council action, the council moved its Tuesday, Feb. 1 meeting to Monday, Jan. 31 because Feb. 1 is when Minnesota’s caucuses are scheduled and meetings cannot be scheduled at the same time.
The council also approved a number of appointments at the Long Lake Fire Department. They approved the re-appointment of JB Seals, quartermaster; Tom Aldrich, Station 1 Apparatus Coordinator; Matt Smiley, Events Coordinator; Pat Cotton, SCBA Coordinator; and Tom Davis, Technology Coordinator. They also approved the appointment of Fire Captain Chris Adams to the position of Battalion Chief.
