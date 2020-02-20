With the new year well underway, the Long Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is taking steps to improve by increasing membership and enhancing their online presence for the benefit of the members and community. Newly appointed Chamber President John James is also working with board members to improve the chamber.
James is the owner of John M. James, Ltd. Tax & Advisory Specialist in Long Lake and has been a chamber member for approximately three years. James is succeeding Gary Kubat, who died suddenly in December.
“We’re all working hard together to improve the chamber for our members and the community,” James said.
Improving their online presence is how the board is working to improve and attract new members. Board member and volunteer Kelly Grady of Unrestricted Marketing is working to increase the chamber’s social media presence in order to inform the community regarding events and local business news.
“What we’re really trying to do is revmap the chamber, make it more user friendly for everybody and make it so that the membership means something to people,” James said.
There are currently 37 businesses that are chamber members. James said he would like to have the member number double. Highlighting events and activities on their social media pages is one way the chamber is working to get the community to notice local businesses. Since the first of the year, there have been three new members ,according to James.
“I think we have a lot of people who are interested in helping out,” he said.
The chamber website is also in the process of an update. Making the website user-friendly is the goal, such as having correct contact information and member information. Currently, the chamber is offering a $25 off membership option until the end of February on their website.
The board is also beginning to work on 2020 Buckhorn Days. The event this year will take place on the first day of summer, June 20, and is expected to feature four bands, a water ski show and various other activities.
“I think that we have a great group and everybody is trying to bring up suggestions and doing what they can do to try and move forward to enhance the experience we are providing to our members. We’re really just trying to regroup, get reorganized,” James said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.