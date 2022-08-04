IMG_4591.jpg

After two summers of successful carp pulls, Long Lake is close to having a manageable level of carp in its waters. (Photos courtesy LLWA)

The effort to control the carp population in Long Lake seems to be working.

What began as a joint venture between the Long Lake Waters Association and the city of Long Lake that started in 2019 seems to be working. The city of Medina has also contributed to the project.

