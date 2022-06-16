A Long Lake business owner will be honored next week for her work in promoting women business owners.
Wendy Sullivan of Long Lake will be presented with the Advocate of the Year award for her outstanding advocacy for women business owners at the Minnesota Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO-MN), banquet on Tuesday, June 14 at The Hutton House at 10715 S. Shore Drive, Medicine Lake.
Sullivan is the founder, owner and CEO of Wenrich PD Construction, LLC, located in Minneapolis.
“Wendy is incredibly deserving of this year’s Advocate of the Year award,” Mary Nutting, owner and CEO of CorTalent, said. “In addition to being CEO of both Wenrich PD Construction and Wenrich Property Development, Wendy is an active member of the Association of Women Contractors (AWC), the National Association of Minority Contractors, and Black Women in Construction; and tirelessly gives her time and attention to these organizations. We are so fortunate to have someone like Wendy in our NAWBO MN organization to further the support and cause of all women entrepreneurs.”
The Advocate of the Year honors a NAWBO-MN member who must own 51 percent or more of the business and who advocates for the advancement of women business owners.
In a release announcing Sullivan’s honor, the NAWBO-MN said, “She is recognized by her advocacy, guiding support and intentionality to collaborate to advance the businesses of other women. The vision and goals of the honoree’s advocacy set the state for future advancements for women business owners now and in the future. The Advocate of the Year exemplifies the motto of one who would “mention your name in a room full of opportunities.”
Sullivan grew up in the western suburbs of Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in sociology. She has owned multiple businesses over the past 30 years along with holding a real estate license since 1990 and a general contractor’s license since 2006.
Wenrich PD Construction, Wenrich Property and Development, DayeSpace and her family holding company employ a majority of people of color and women in management and support roles. She closely manages her companies’ financial health with planned efforts for incremental growth year over year.
Sullivan said it’s not always sunshine and roses being an entrepreneur and she is most thankful for her three children, close family and friends that have supported and encouraged her through her journey thus far.
She is a member of Association for Women Contractors (AWC), National Association of Minority Contractors-Upper Midwest (NAMC-UM), Association of General Contractors (AGC-MN) Legislative committee & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.
The National Association of Women Business Owners is a women’s business organization working to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide. Founded in 1977, the Minnesota Chapter of NAWBO was the first chapter within the organization. Representing the issues and concerns of women-owned businesses at the national, state and local levels, NAWBO is in the forefront of advocating on behalf of women business owners and their companies.
