With about 20 inches of snow expected to fall this week, the city of Long Lake is asking residents for help.
The city sent out a reminder to residents that parking on city streets is prohibited.
“Please do not park any vehicles on street at any time during this storm. Overnight parking is prohibited on Long Lake streets at all times, but we’re asking you to please keep all vehicles off the street during the daytime hours until the storm is over and roads are cleared. Public Works will be doing the best they can to keep up with snow as long as it is safe for our staff to do so,” the email stated.
The city also said that designated priority snow plow routes (connecting major sections of the city and providing for emergency vehicle access) will be plowed first – those streets include Daniels Street, Glenmoor Lane, Grand Avenue, Greenhill Lane, Lake Street, Lindawood Lane, Orchard Lane, Watertown Road, Westwood Drive, and Willow Drive. All others will be plowed as weather conditions allow.
“We strongly encourage all residents to stay home if you can – if you must go out, prepare for very difficult travel conditions. There may come a point where all plowing operations cease (city, county and state) until the storm is over in order if weather is endangering the safety of plow drivers, or if equipment issues occur.” the email said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.