After lengthy discussions regarding Orono’s proposal to buy the Long Lake Fire Department, the city of Long Lake has decided it needs more time to decide.
After months of negotiations between the two cities, the city of Orono offered to purchase the LLFD for $1.5 million in a proposal dated Sept. 27.
The Long Lake city council weighed the offer for more than three hours (one hour in closed session and two hours in public) at its regular council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
During the discussion, the council was unanimous in saying they needed more time to think about and discuss the offer than the Oct. 15, deadline Orono put forth.
“An hour was not a lot of time to discuss on what to do with a 107-year-old fire department,” Long Lake mayor Charlie Miner said during that meeting. “I’m hopeful Orono is willing to understand our viewpoint here. That there are a lot of moving pieces here – we’re thinking about firefighters, we’re thinking about fire coverage to all the four cities served by our fire department currently and thinking about our residents in Long Lake and all the cities served. I want to discuss this further.”
The Oct. 11 meeting ended with the council taking no action or votes on the Orono offer. Long Lake will discuss it further in a work session and council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Prior to that Oct. 18 meeting, Long Lake sent a letter to Orono dated Oct. 12 stating they were not ready to make a decision regarding their offer.
“Orono will undoubtedly understand that, in light of the substantial pivot in direction and the magnitude of the decisions involved, Orono’s proposed deadline for resolution by October 15, 2022 is not reasonable or achievable,” the letter signed by Miner on behalf of the city council stated. “In addition to our due diligence review, Long Lake has committed to collecting community input before making an informed decision about such an offer that will affect the City’s residents now and into the future. Long Lake is presently organizing an event to be held in November, when this updated input and community response will be gathered.”
The letter continued, “Long Lake will continue its thorough analysis of all options and intends to carefully consider the community input that has and will be gathered. We will provide a response to Orono upon completion of this process.”
While that process is going on Long Lake once again stated its position that collaboration between the cities is what they believe is best for the community when it comes to fire service in the area, and asked for negotiations to continue to achieve that goal.
“Long Lake firmly believes that the future of fire service for our communities is a decision that must be made through collaboration, not a ‘take it or leave it’ proposition,” the letter stated.
“Long Lake continues to believe that the best long-term solution for the provision of fire services for both of our communities is a district or JPA (joint powers agreement) model that involves the collaboration and contribution of multiple communities. This position is corroborated by numerous national and state-backed blue ribbon reports and best practices reviews which continue to recommend and encourage consolidation models to maximize efficiency, maintain or improve service, and control costs. Moreover, we have heard nearly every member of the Orono Council acknowledge this truth and express it is a path that will most likely be followed at some point.”
The letter also stated that Long Lake believes they have made significant compromises during the negotiations that went on during the summer.
“As you are aware, our cities have been engaged in ongoing negotiations related to the future of fire services over the past several months through our respectively nominated subcommittee members. Throughout these discussions, the subcommittees have collaborated on designing a mutually agreeable third party oversight model that would result in Long Lake relinquishing control of the LLFD in favor of a board on which both cities would have weighted representation but neither would have complete control. The City of Long Lake believes the offer by our subcommittee members to relinquish control is a significant compromise. Substantial time and effort was put forth to reach an equitable design for this third party entity, whether in the form of a JPA, Fire District, or other comparable management entity.”
