The Long Lake City Council approved a master development plan for Wayzata Blvd and Virginia Ave during their Sept. 15 meeting. The request came to the council with a 5-0 vote from the planning commission.
The city of Long Lake Economic Development Authority (EDA) reviewed three proposals from developers in January 2020 in regards to the redevelopment of Virginia Ave properties and the sale of the city owned property. The EDA and council selected Lifestyles Communities, LLC’s proposal for the townhome-style apartment development.
A purchase agreement was approved and executed between Lifestyle Communities, the city and the EDA in April 2020 for the pending sale of the city-owned property, according to city documents.
Lifestyle Communities will use the Virginia Ave parcel and single family home parcels in order to build their planned unit development, The Borough. The company also has purchase agreements and one letter of consent for the remaining properties.
The Borough will feature a 70 unit townhome style apartment complex split between seven buildings. The proposed buildings include four three-story split level buildings with eight units and three two-story buildings with eight, 14 and 16 units. One or two bedroom units will be available and range in size from 777 square-feet to 1,140 square-feet. An attached garage is designed into each unit.
With the project there will be 29 significant tree removals. Twenty-two trees will be planted on the perimeter of the site; one tree for each four outdoor parking spaces. The current landscaping plan includes 33 deciduous trees, 22 evergreen trees, seven ornamental trees, 83 shrubs and various grasses and perennials.
A full stormwater review is yet to be completed; however, the stormwater plan must be consistent with the City Water Resource Management plan and the requirements of the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.