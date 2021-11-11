The pension benefits for Long Lake firefighters is going up.
The Long Lake Fire Department Relief Association asked the Long Lake City Council for an increase to its pension benefit level at the city council meeting on Monday and the council gave it unanimous approval.
The increase in the pension benefit level is for $7,000 per year of service. That’s up from $6,000, which was approved by the city council in 2020.
With the council’s approval, a Long Lake firefighter would receive $7,000 per service year after he or she retires from the department. They are vested at 60 percent after 10 years on the department, and at 100 percent after 20 years with the department. If they stay on past 20 years, they would receive another $7,000 for each additional year they are with the department.
The city council has approved increases in the benefit level five times starting in 2014 raising the level to $3,400 per year of service. The Long Lake Fire Department Relief Association did not ask for increases in 2016 and in 2019.
They didn’t ask for an increase in 2016 due to the rate of return being negative and funding ratio dropping below 110 percent at the end of 2015. The fund bounced back in 2016 with an 8 percent rate of return increase in their investments. With that improvement the funding ratio jumped up from 104.9 percent to 114.2 percent.
In other council news, the council approved a special event permit to Birch’s on the Lake for Sled Dog Days.
Birch’s requested to utilize Long Lake for Sled Dog Days on Jan. 15-16, Jan. 22-23 and Feb. 13, 19-20 where they would offer sled dog rides on those days with a musher on the back of the sled giving rides. The sleds can hold two adults or one adult and two children. Unleashed Sled Dog Adventures would provide the sleds and mushers and give rides for about a quarter mile around Long Lake.
Tickets would be sold for specific time and dates of the rides.
Also at the council meeting, WSB Engineers introduced the new city engineer Brad Reifsteck, who will be taking over for Alex Mollenkamp. Reifsteck has over 30 years of experience and has been the city engineer for the cities of Grant and Oak Park Heights.
Monica Heil, Vice President of Municipal Services with WSB, told the council that the city will not incur any additional engineering costs associated with the transition and that they will continue to honor the billing rate they had when Mollenkamp was the city engineer.
