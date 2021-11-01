If you want to park on a portion of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake you will need to have a permit.
That’s because the Long Lake City Council approved a ordinance at its Tuesday, Oct. 19 regular meeting establishing a residential permit parking-only zone on a portion of Glenmoor Lane.
So if you want to park on Glenmoor Lane, starting at 287 Glenmoor Lane on the west side of the street and 280 Glenmoor Lane on the east side and extending north to Wayzata Boulevard W., you will have to have residential parking permit issued by the city starting Oct. 30.
With the passing of the ordinance, the city will issue three residential parking permits to each residential address within the established permit zone on an annual basis at no cost to the residents. Permits must be displayed the so the entire permit is visible by police, public works or other city enforcement personnel. Permits can either be placed on the dashboard or hung from the rear view mirror. According to the ordinance, a permit may not be sold, leased or otherwise transferred to another and the permit may only be used the legal occupants of the address for which the permit was issued. If the permit is sold, leased or transferred the person is guilty of a misdemeanor. If the permit is lost or damaged, the cost to replace the permit will be $25.
The residential permits allow for parking on Glenmoor Lane during daytime hours only. All night parking in the city of Long Lake is prohibited.
If a vehicle is found to be parked on Glenmoor Lane without a permit, the owner of the vehicle is subject to a petty misdemeanor and a find of $100 plus applicable surcharges. Every day a vehicle is parked there is considered a new violation. If a vehicle is in violation, a police officer may have the vehicle removed at the expense of the vehicle’s owner.
Public Works will put up signs on Glenmoor Lane to let people know they need a permit to park on the street.
The need for the residential permit parking only zone came from requests from residents that parking from Birch’s on the Lake restaurant would overflow onto Glenmoor Lane when the parking lot at Birch’s would be full.
The city said they have received complaints about the parking issue since Birch’s opened in 2015 and on Sept. 20, the city received a written petition from the residents of Glenmoor Lane requesting the residential permit parking only zone.
The petition was signed by over 75 percent of the residents of Glenmoor Lane, the city reported.
In other Long Lake City Council action, the council approved the sale of a portion of city-owned property located at the south side of the properties located at 2145 and 2165 Daniels St., Immediately north of Highway 12 to the Barbara A. Hendrickson Revocable Trust for the price of $50,000.
The process would subdivided the parcel into two pieces and separately combine those pieces with two properties to the north, re-platting both into larger parcels. The eastern property is the city’s public works site and the western portion is owned by the Hendrickson Trust.
The Hendrickson Trust intent with the property is to expand the existing building and public safety drive isle on the property located at 2165 Daniels St. The city would continue to use the portion added to the south of the city property for public works purposes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.