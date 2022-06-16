Two local student actors are set to take the stage at Stages Theatre later this month.
Maple Plain’s Faith Barrett and Minnetrista’s Josie Turk have been casted in the Stages Theatre Company’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” running from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, Aug. 7.
Barrett will play the role of Flounder in her 12th production at Stages Theatre. She previously performed in “Tuck Everlasting TYA,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Peace 4 the Ages,” “The Dot” “Owl Moon,” and “Annie” at Stages. In addition to her work at Stages, she has been dancing on the Escalate Dance competition teams for the past seven years.
Turk is in her seventh Stages Theatre Company production and will be in the role of Aquata, is the understudy for Ariel and will perform in the ensemble cast. Her previous STC credits include “Elf Jr.,” “Mary Poppins Jr.,” “Willy Wonka TYA,” “Annie Jr.,” and “Twelve Dancing Princesses.” She has also performed at the Ordway, Theatre “Latte Da, “History Theatre, and Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School, where she just completed her sophomore year. Josie is also on BSM dance team and in the Red Knotes a cappella group.
“The Little Mermaid Jr.” is a 60 minute adaptation of the popular Disney movie and is directed by Sandy Boren-Barrett.
The story follows Ariel and her maritime friends in a tale of big dreams and true love and features the Academy Award-winning music and will delight audiences of all ages.
In a quest to explore the world above, Ariel, the youngest mermaid daughter of King Triton, makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and jeopardizes not only her dreams, but the entire Mer-world.
Performances run from Friday,June 24 to Sunday, Aug 7, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Tickets begin at $14.
“I want our audiences of all ages to feel what it would be like to live in a world of unbelievable beauty, and still want something else, something different, something more,” Boren-Barrett said. “I want our young people to listen to this timeless music, bounce in their seats, and be filled with imagination of fathoms below surrounded by the colorful characters living under the sea. This musical is the perfect summer show for everyone and meant to be shared.”
To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions.
