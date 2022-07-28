cowboy cat 1.jpeg

Orono’s J.L. Charrier and her production studio located in Orono will be performing five shows at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. (Submitted photos)

 Tony Mantovani 2022

Orono playwright J.L. Charrier’s latest production will debut at the Minnesota Fringe Festival.

Charrier and Foxhill Studios’ newest show “Cowboy Cat: The Musical” will take the stage at the Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

