Samson Herman, a third-grader at Shirley Hills Primary School, attended a public signing ceremony January 15, where he became a member of the Concordia University St. Paul Golden Bears baseball team. The opportunity came about via the baseball program’s relationship with Team IMPACT – a program that provides a college athletic team connection for children living with a chronic or life-threatening illness.
“Samson had so much fun at the signing ceremony,” said Kristin, his mom. “The team cheered him on and even presented him with a dedicated locker in their locker room.”
The family first connected with Concordia St. Paul in November for a team bowling and pizza party. Since then they have gone to a Concordia basketball game with the team and participated in a cookie decorating party. The relationship is a two year commitment, with two to four meetings encouraged every month. During the baseball season, Samson and his family will be at Barnes Field in St. Paul cheering on his teammates. During the off-season, they will continue to find moments to connect.
Kristin read about the Team IMPACT program in her alumni newsletter a couple of years ago. At the time, Samson was too young for the program and didn’t really enjoy sports. But in the past year, he has developed a love of sports and enjoys watching his brother Jonah, a fifth-grader at Grandview Middle School, play sports.
“This is an opportunity for Samson to be included in meaningful ways with a college team,” said Kristen.
And the program is a two-way street. Team IMPACT makes it easy for student athletes to see life beyond the scoreboard by connecting them with sick children who will help them gain perspective and forge life-changing relationships.
Samson is in Mike Piccioli’s third-grade class, where his favorite subjects are math and recess. Samson loves swimming, biking, fishing and watching sports, with his favorite sports being football, basketball, hockey and baseball. His dream job is to be a sports announcer.
Samson is the son of Kristen and David Herman of Minnetrista.
About Team IMPACT
For a healthy child, there are a number of systems through their family, school or larger community through which they are able to find support and socialization. For children living with a chronic or life-threatening illness, many of those systems are either unavailable or can have a negative impact. By providing a safe, supportive and encouraging environment for a child and their family to connect with a college athletic team and local campus community, Team IMPACT can fill the void left when traditional support systems are lacking or have negative implications.
