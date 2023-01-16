State Senator Warren Limmer (R- Maple Grove), Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove), and Rep. Andrew Myers (R-Tonka Bay) were sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the Minnesota Legislature convened for the 2023 session.

Limmer was re-elected in November to the new District 37 in Northwestern Hennepin County. The new district includes almost all of Maple Grove, as well as Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina.

