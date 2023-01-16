State Senator Warren Limmer (R- Maple Grove), Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove), and Rep. Andrew Myers (R-Tonka Bay) were sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the Minnesota Legislature convened for the 2023 session.
Limmer was re-elected in November to the new District 37 in Northwestern Hennepin County. The new district includes almost all of Maple Grove, as well as Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina.
Robbins will represent the new District 37A, which includes the western part of Maple Grove and the communities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina.
Myers will represent District 45A, which includes Orono, Long Lake, Minnetrista, Mound, Spring Park and Minnetonka Beach.
“It’s an honor to be sworn in today, and continue to serve our people in the Senate,” Limmer said. “The first day of session is like opening a new book and each of us gets to write our own chapter. It’s a serious, but fun, day. There is plenty of hard work ahead.”
Limmer was appointed as the ranking Republican member on the Public Safety Committee.
“We know we improved more policing in our communities; the failed efforts to defund the police are impacting recruitment and retention efforts across the state,” Limmer said. “Public safety must be the top priority in the role of government.”
As a member of the Elections Committee, Limmer will play a role in securing the integrity of state elections.
“Every legal ballot should count, and every voter should be verified. We want to make it easy for people to vote, but very hard for bad actors to cheat,” he said.
As for Robbins, prior to the start of session, Robbins was elected to serve as an Assistant Minority Leader in the state House. She will serve on the Taxes, Higher Education Finance & Policy, and the Rules and Legislative Administration committees.
“It is an honor to represent my neighbors in District 37A in the Minnesota House of Representatives,” said Robbins. “I will continue to advocate for families, businesses, and students to make our state a place where all can succeed. My top priorities this session are to return the $17.6 billion surplus to taxpayers through permanent tax relief; ensure all students can read at grade-level through science-based reading instruction and curriculum; increase penalties for violent crime and repeat offenders, and reform the state’s grant-making process to limit fraud. I will continue to co-chair the bicameral, bipartisan Civility Caucus and look forward to working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get things done for the people of Minnesota.”
For the 2023-2024 legislative biennium, Myers will serve on the Capital Investment Committee, the Housing Finance and Policy Committee, and the Labor and Industry Finance and Policy Committee.
“It is an honor to have earned your trust to represent you, your family, and your backyard in St. Paul,” Myers said. “I look forward to getting to work, making sure that your priorities are well represented in the legislature. This includes strengthening our schools, improving access to mental health care, and helping mitigate the impacts of inflation. If we work together, we can grow Minnesota and make sure that our state remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
