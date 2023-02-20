The final numbers are in and those figures say that the 2023 Snowball Open was a huge success.
The 36th annual Snowball Open was held on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Long Lake at Birch’s on the Lake.
The Orono Lions host the annual event and the 2023 version was the biggest fundraiser to date.
The Lions report that they had over 600 golfers take part, including several walk-ons, and that they raised over $25,000 for local charities and organizations.
“We raised over $25,000, of which, after expenses, all is going to go back to charity,” Orono Lions President Bradley Hansen said. “Plus, our annual raffle was sold out, raising $7,750 of which goes back into the school system and community charities. We do scholarships, help where we can in the community and also buy books for the first- and second-graders. We started a program called R.E.D. Read Every Day). Lions help in having the kids read every day for a month and get a card to record their daily reading. If they get 20 out of 30 days, they get a gift card to buy books at the book fair. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
This year, the Lions added a new event called the Challenging Hole. Golfers that chose to play the Challenging Hole donated $2 to play and had a chance to win up to $100 by getting the ball in a big can. There was also bean bag tables on the fairway - if the golfer got the ball in one of the holes, they could win $1, $5 $10 and up to $20 depending on which one the ball fell into.
“We had one big winner and several others who won the smaller challenges with their skill,” Hansen said. “Have to say, using a hockey stick had an edge over using golf clubs, go figure. We raised over $700 on this hole alone thanks to all the golfers who want to help but yet hope to take home some cash.”
Hansen continued, “We take pride in outlining and decorating our course with Christmas trees, flags at the holes, tee box markers, circular greens, some dog leg fairways and having fun sponsors giving away food, drink and prizes. All of which makes it a great all-around Minnesota winter outdoor fun event. This year we had several younger golfers who have never played this course before. They all said this was so much fun we are, definitely coming back, next year.”
