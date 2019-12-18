“It’s such a historically significant piece of land. It’s really unbelievable,” Orono Park Commission member and Big Island Legacy co-founder Rick Carter said about Big Island Park.
Big Island Park was purchased by the City of Orono approximately 10 years ago with support from the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District. Since then, the park has not had many changes; however, the recently created nonprofit foundation dedicated to raising funds for the park, is working to raise money to complete the Big Island Master Plan.
The Big Island Master Plan includes constructing a single stall restroom, a stone picnic table, a sitting stone, trails, swing gates, picnic shelter area and interpretive panels with the history of the park available for visitors to read.
The history of Lake Minnetonka will also be included on the panels. Research for the panels was performed by Orono Park Commission members, - notably Bryce Johnson - and the Maritime Heritage Minnesota (MHM) conducted field work. MHM are underwater archaeologist who document, conserve, preserve “finite cultural resources.”
MHM conducted field work at the request of the City of Orono. The Phase I Archaeological Reconnaissance of the Big Island Steamboat Pier, Park and Veterans Camp Site Project was conducted over the summer. The purpose of the project was to answer questions about any archaeological remains.
“Archaeological evidence of aboriginal groups and Native Americans has been identified on Big Island - as well as Mahpiyata Island,” the project report states.
“I spent a fair amount of time with folks in the Native American community to make sure we nailed the part about the Dakotas,” Carter said. The panels go through the park’s history, which includes early settlement in the area, information about the first state game bird farm located at the park, information about the Veterans Camp and the creation of the new park.
“It’s just this unbelievable story of things that happened around the lake and island in general,” Carter said.
Big Island Legacy, a 501c3 non-profit foundation, currently has five board members including Rick Carter, Todd Kemery, Tom Kolar, Peter Lanpher and Dennis Libby. According to Carter, they are on the lookout for others interested in joining the board.
“For more hands on deck..We could definitely use more diverse opinions on things we talk about,” he said, while adding the board is looking for future potential board members who can bring other expertise to the table.
“Having people who are good with financial information, like fundraising and managing money would be helpful [and] someone who really understand promotion,” Carter said.
The foundation has raised approximately $120,000. $40,000 was raised from private sources and $80,000 came from the city. The foundation is looking to hit their goal of $200,000 to match the grant they were awarded by the DNR. Orono City Engineer Adam Edwards applied to the DNR for a $200,000 matching grant and the city was awarded that grant, which means once the foundation achieve its goal, $400,000 can be spent on improvements.
The development for the foundation also allows for donors to donate directly to the project, while also be eligible for a tax credit. An open house is in the works for summer 2020, which is when the panels are expected to be installed.
Those looking to donate or view historical information about Big Island Park visit bigislandlegacy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.