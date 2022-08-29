In the weeks prior to the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election, The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area (LWV-WPA) will host a series of Candidate Forums. These forums will include candidates running in contested races for city, state, and school board seats that represent local area voters.
Specifically, the forums will include candidates for the following races: Minnesota State House District 45A, Orono City Council, Minnesota Senate District 45, Mound Mayor and City Council, Minnetrista City Council, and Orono School Board
The purpose of the forums is to give voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues of importance to them in this election. All candidates have been invited to participate.
LWV candidate forums are hosted by experienced moderators and follow the nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format established by the League of Women Voters Minnesota. These events are free and open to the public.
New Districts
In 2022, all Minnesota House and Senate districts were redrawn to reflect population distribution changes identified in the 2020 Census. As result of 2022 redistricting, the Cities of Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Minnetrista, Navarre, Orono, and Spring Park are now located within Minnesota Senate District 45, and Minnesota House Districts 45A.
The candidates running for Minnesota Senate District 45 are Kathleen Fowke and Kelly Morrison; and the candidates running for Minnesota House District 45A are Lauren Bresnahan and Andrew Myers.
The forums kick-off on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. with the Minnesota House District 45A forum. This event will take place in the Orono High School Auditorium, 685 N Old Crystal Bay Road, Long Lake MN.
There are two Orono City Council seats on the ballot this fall. The candidates running for these positions are Alisa Benson, Matt Johnson, and Eddy Rice.
The Orono City Council Forum will immediately follow the MN House District 45A Forum. It will begin at 8 pm on Sept. 13, in the Orono High School Auditorium.
The Minnesota Senate District 45 forum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:45 p.m. at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice Street, Wayzata MN.
The Mound Mayor and City Council Forum will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Westonka Performing Arts Center, 5905 Sunnyfield Road E, Minnetrista MN.
The City of Mound has three races on the ballot. Voters will choose mayor and two city council representatives. The candidates running for the mayor are Kim Blievernicht, Jason Holt, and Ray Salazar; and the candidates running for city council are Michelle Herrick, Kathy McEnaney, Sherrie Pugh, and Michael A. Tesmer.
The Minnetrista City Council forum will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. at Minnetrista City Hall, 7701 County Road 110 W, Minnetrista, MN.
Minnetrista has two city council seats on the ballot. The candidates running for Minnetrista City Council are Heather Charles, Claudia Lacy, Peter Vickery, and Jake Youngren.
The Orono School Board has three open seats on the ballot this fall. Candidates running for the Orono School Board are Dan Achtor, Sarah Borchers, Brady Haislet, Wendy Lundsgaard, Todd Madson, Melinda Ringenier and Timothy Usset.
The Orono School Board Forum will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., in Orono High School Auditorium, 685 N Old Crystal Bay Road, Long Lake, MN.
Questions
Candidates will respond to questions on a wide variety of issues of concern to voters, who have two opportunities to suggest questions for candidates.
Voters may email written questions up to one day in advance of the forum or they may submit written questions on provided note cards during the event. The League of Women Voters does not allow verbal questions from the floor.
Emailed questions should be sent to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org. LWV-WPA asks that the subject line contain the name of the intended forum.
The League of Women Voters requests questions to be directed to all candidates.
By League of Women Voter policy, the identity of any person asking a question is confidential. Any questions submitted via email or in-person will remain confidential with all identifying information removed. All submitted questions become the property of LWV.
All forums will be livestreamed and recorded for future viewing, except for the Minnetrista City Council Forum, which will be recorded, but not livestreamed. To access the livestream or recording of any of the above forums, visit the LWV-WPA website, www.lwvwpa.org .
To learn more about The League of Women Voters, get the most up-to-date forum information, and to inquire about membership opportunities, visit the LWV-WPA website, www.lwvwpa.org or email lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
