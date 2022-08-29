In the weeks prior to the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election, The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area (LWV-WPA) will host a series of Candidate Forums. These forums will include candidates running in contested races for city, state, and school board seats that represent local area voters.

Specifically, the forums will include candidates for the following races: Minnesota State House District 45A, Orono City Council, Minnesota Senate District 45, Mound Mayor and City Council, Minnetrista City Council, and Orono School Board

Load comments