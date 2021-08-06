The man suspected of being behind the wheel when his car crashed in Orono killing two people was booked last week in the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.
According to the Orono Police Department, John Blue, 51, turned himself into the Orono police on Wednesday, July 28, on charges of criminal vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Hennepin County jail at 4:49 p.m. and later released just after 9 p.m. without posting bail and with charges pending further investigation.
On Saturday, July 24, according to the Orono police, Blue crashed his 2017 Bentley at 3120 North Shore Drive in Orono killing a 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. Motzko is the son of University of Minnesota men’s hockey head coach Bob Motzko.
Schuneman died at the scene, while Motzko and Blue were transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. There, Motzko later died and Blue was released after being treated for injuries, according to authorities.
The lab results from Blue indicate a blood alcohol content of .175, more than twice over the legal limit, according to authorities. Data obtained from the vehicle’s airbag module indicated a speed of 94 - 99 mph seconds prior to the crash, the Orono Police Department said in a release on Friday afternoon.
A complaint will be submitted later today to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, the release continued.
According to reports, Blue drove off the road on North Shore Drive around 11:20 p.m., striking numerous trees and was thrown from the vehicle.
Orono police officers were unable to conduct a field sobriety test at the scene because of Blue’s injuries, but a blood sample was taken from Blue at North Memorial about 1 a.m. Sunday, less than two hours after the crash. The police department is waiting the results of the test before sending any charges to the county attorney.
Motzko, of Orono, played hockey at Minnetonka High School his junior year after his father took the University of Minnesota men’s hockey coaching position. He transferred back to St. Cloud Cathedral for his senior season. The younger Motzko played junior hockey for the Sioux Falls Stampede and the New Mexico Ice Wolves this past season; and was set to play for the Penticton Vees, a junior hockey team in British Columbia, this upcoming season.
Schuneman, who was living in Scottsdale, Arizona, is originally from Maple Grove.
Schuneman’s funeral Saturday, June 31, at Church of the Holy Name of Jesus; while Motzko’s service was Monday at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.
The families released a statement that read, “We understand that there has been a development in the arrest of James Blue, which we believe is a positive step in obtaining justice for Mack and Sam. At this time we have no further comment but will consider media requests to speak with family members at an appropriate time after services are completed.”
