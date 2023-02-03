Screenshot 2023-02-01 090701.jpg

The well-attended and highly anticipated Hug a Husky event in the west parking lot in Excelsior the day before the 2022 Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby went off without a hitch. Residents, visitors and even the caretakers of the dogs couldn’t resist spending some more time with the sled dogs, who were eager for the attention from participants both young and old. (File photo)

It’s back: The Klondike Dog Derby is returning for its third year Feb. 3-4 with 30 teams expected to race with a $40,000 purse.

“We believe in bringing something that’s really fun for families. It’s family-friendly first and foremost, and it’s free. We try to make it as accessible as possible with all of the shuttles and all of the activities for kids,” said Klondike Dog Derby Co-founder and President Board of Directors Bethany Hway.

