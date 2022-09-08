Klondike dog derby.jpg

The third annual ‘Kegs for Klondike’ will take place on Saturday at Excelsior Brewing. (Photo courtesy Klondike Dog Derby)

The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby will hold its third annual “Kegs for the Klondike” fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 10, at Excelsior Brewing in Excelsior.

The event includes kids’ activities and educational opportunities during the afternoon, such as the chance to talk with real-life sled dog racers (“mushers”) and race veterinarians. Live music will run in the later afternoon and again in the evening. Excelsior Brewing will have on tap a special Klondike beer, as well as its Oktoberfest and other excellent brews. And there will be a silent auction featuring dozens of items and opportunities including two Minnesota wild Tickets, sled dog rides with Silent Run Adventures and a three-night stay at The House on the Point, Ely Lake, in Eveleth, Minn.

