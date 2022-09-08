The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby will hold its third annual “Kegs for the Klondike” fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 10, at Excelsior Brewing in Excelsior.
The event includes kids’ activities and educational opportunities during the afternoon, such as the chance to talk with real-life sled dog racers (“mushers”) and race veterinarians. Live music will run in the later afternoon and again in the evening. Excelsior Brewing will have on tap a special Klondike beer, as well as its Oktoberfest and other excellent brews. And there will be a silent auction featuring dozens of items and opportunities including two Minnesota wild Tickets, sled dog rides with Silent Run Adventures and a three-night stay at The House on the Point, Ely Lake, in Eveleth, Minn.
Admission is free, though donations are encouraged; $20 will fetch two drink tickets and a collector’s-edition Klondike pint glass. Proceeds will support the Klondike Dog Derby’s 2023 sled dog race and two days of events surrounding it, Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, 2023. Net proceeds from race weekend will be donated to Can Do Canines, Adopt a Husky Minnesota and ICA Food Shelf.
The Kegs for the Klondike Fundraiser Schedule: 2 to 4 p.m. - kids activities and sled dog education, with a vet check and veterinarian Q&A; 2 to 9 p.m. - silent auction; 3 to 6 p.m. - Live music: The Rattlers; 8:30 to 10 p.m. Live music: Thunderheads.
The 2023 Klondike Dog Derby will kick off Friday, Feb. 3, when the public is invited to take part in a free Meet-the-Mushers and Hug-a-Husky event and watch as sled dogs go through veterinary checks in preparation for the next day’s race. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the race will launch from Excelsior’s historic Water Street, trek 40 miles along the Lake Minnetonka shoreline and end back in downtown Excelsior. For more information on all things Derby, visit KlondikeDogDerby.com.
The 2023 Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby will be the third time this event has taken place. It has been dubbed by local retailers as Excelsior’s best event of the year. The family friendly event attracts an estimated 20,000 spectators to Excelsior and along the race route on Lake Minnetonka as they watch dozens of world-renowned mushers (including Iditarod veterans and Beargrease champions) compete for a $40,000 purse.
The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to produce world-class sled dog races as a genuine celebration of the sport and spirit of the authentic North; an opportunity for education on the incredible athleticism and passion of sled dogs and mushers; and a tribute to the history of sled dog racing in Excelsior and the Lake Minnetonka area.
