They say that the best drinks are the ones shared with friends, but they are even better when the pours are for a good cause. Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School’s annual Keg and Cork event is on tap for March 4 from 6 - 9:30 p.m. and includes unlimited tastings from over 15 breweries, wineries and cider houses.
“It’s a fun way to get out and have a great evening while supporting a local school and local businesses,” said Amanda Young, Our Lady of the Lake (OLL) director of fundraising.
For the second year, the event will include a taco dinner along with chips and salsa. Those who aren’t interested in imbibing can purchase a “designated driver” ticket and still enjoy the food. The event will also include live music from Greg Sletten, owner of Westonka Music.
“Greg is a favorite in the community and plays several different genres,” said Young. “Many of our students have taken guitar lessons from him.”
Another signature event feature is the wine pull. Event participants can pay $10 and select a wrapped-up bottle of wine that ranges in value from $10 to $100. Parents, teachers, and parish members donate bottles of wine and a few of the bottles contain gift cards. In the past, OLL aimed to collect 100 wine bottles, but this year event organizers decided to increase the number to 150 due to the popularity of the activity.
“We always hold a mom’s wine night before the event where moms can bring wine to donate and come together for a potluck and a night away from the kids,” said Young.
Along with the wine pull, attendees can purchase raffle tickets to win gift cards and baskets donated by local businesses.
“Our event is a great value because people can try samples from lots of places at once,” said Young. “It also benefits and promotes local businesses which is a win-win.”
According to Young, OLL holds four major fundraisers each year which provide an important source of income for the school. The proceeds from the Keg and Cork event go to providing scholarships for students as well as other school needs.
“One thing that we are focused on is keeping our teachers’ salaries competitive with the public schools,” said Young.
Event tickets are $40 for tasters and $15 for designed drivers and can be purchased at https://schoololl.com/events/keg-cork/. There will also be limited tickets available at the door. Keg and Cork is a 21+ event and attendees must present a valid ID. The event will be held in the OLL school gymnasium at 2411 Commerce Boulevard in Mound.
