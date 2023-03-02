88970324_2869131156443293_705077765640028160_n.jpg

The annual Keg and Cork fundraising event is slated for March 4. The event benefits Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School. (Submitted photo)

They say that the best drinks are the ones shared with friends, but they are even better when the pours are for a good cause. Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School’s annual Keg and Cork event is on tap for March 4 from 6 - 9:30 p.m. and includes unlimited tastings from over 15 breweries, wineries and cider houses.

“It’s a fun way to get out and have a great evening while supporting a local school and local businesses,” said Amanda Young, Our Lady of the Lake (OLL) director of fundraising.

