“Get that yacht moved.”
That was the final sentence from Hennepin County Judge Joe Moore’s seven-page court order on Monday, March 21, where he directs owners of the Seanote yacht to move the 58-foot, 40-ton boat off of a county owned boat launch.
Moore gave owners Paul Berquist, Benjamin Field Wilson and Superior Dreams LLC., 10 days to move the yacht from the Spring Park area boat launch to a property at 4444 Shoreline Drive. The lot belongs to U.S. Boats, which is also owned by Berquist. The property is tucked between a boat repair shop, storage units and a real estate business.
“In the end, the county is entitled to have the yacht moved from its property and, to that extent, it is likely to prevail in this litigation,” Moore wrote. “The parties agree that the goal now is to get the yacht off the public land and away from the lake without dropping it on some innocent bystander or spilling fuel into lake. The question is, how do we accomplish that? The question of who should pay for it, while important to the parties, is unimportant to the court in the present analysis.”
As of March 29, the Seanote had yet to be moved, but according to Spring Park interim city administrator Jim Brimeyer, the owners plan to move it sometime this week.
While the county wanted the boat moved by crane to a new trailer before it was transported, Moore seemed to not care how the boat was moved, just that it gets moved.
“The bottom line is that defendants left a large, potentially unstable, object on public property without claim of right to do so,” Moore wrote. “The potential harm here is immense, but it seems to have somehow been lost in the bickering about who knows more about moving big boats on and off Lake Minnetonka. The county claims, and the court agrees, that it is quite possible that the yacht will fall and hurt somebody. If that is the basis for the county’s request for injunctive relief, then the sole focus of its evidence and argument should be on moving the yacht quickly to a safe place. But that is not what the county argues. Instead, the county argues that the yacht weighs much more than what the defendants claim and that moving it on the public roadways requires extraordinary measures, involving a crane and a new trailer to assure compliance with roadway and trailering regulations. The county’s plan will take longer to implement than defendants’ plan.”
The order continued, “The county seems to have lose sight of the fact that defendants propose to move the yacht in the middle of the night, at slow speed, with escort, to a location a few short blocks from where it now stands. Is this a question of imminent danger of collapse or a question of adherence to weight regulations?”
Ultimately, Moore seemed to lay the blame on the Seanote owners for the situation he had to rule on.
“Defendants’ arguments cast themselves as heroes in the drama. At this early stage of the litigation, the court sees no reason to grant them that status. Defendants had a yacht on Lake Minnetonka that they knew was old, that needed care, and, predictably, a safe place to winter,” the judges order stated. “They failed to take reasonable and necessary steps to address any of those predictable issues. Instead, when the predictable happened, they jury-rigged a way to pull the yacht from the lake with no apparent plan on what would happen next. Now, they claim to be experts in such matters, but the history of this case belies their assertion.”
Once the Seanote gets moved, it will end a saga that began on Dec. 23, 2021, when the owners pulled the Seanote out of the chilly Lake Minnetonka waters.
After the Seanote was pulled out of the water, it was left at the boat launch which sparked the legal battle to get the yacht moved from the boat launch.
According to the county’s initial lawsuit, the Seanote blocked the boat launch for eight days until it was moved about 100 feet on Dec. 23, 2021, to the parking lot, where it remains.
County officials placed concrete barriers around the boat and the “homemade flatbed house moving trailer” it was sitting on in an effort to protect the public, court documents state. The boat and the barriers block all but one parking spot in the boat launch lot.
The county says Seanote’s owners did not have permission to store the yacht, which is filled with 200 gallons of fuel, and is creating “dangerous circumstances” because it isn’t on a proper trailer and it’s situated on a slope at the lot on Shorewood Drive in Spring Park.
On March 4, the Seanote team filed a counterclaim, alleging the county is essentially a victim of its own stubbornness. Any damages the county suffered, the counterclaim argues, are a result of decisions not made by Seanote’s owners.
Moore admonished both sides for not agreeing to a solution in mediation and expects to hear about the case again.
“Given the petulant and uncompromising positions of both parties in this case, the administrative burden on the court in enforcing this order is likely to be weighty. The court expects that, at a minimum, the parties will be back before the court with disagreements about how to implement this order. The burden on the court, though, pales in comparison to the harm to the public if the court fails to step into the breach and orders that commons sense prevails.”
