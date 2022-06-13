After earning third place at the 2021 Miss Minnesota competition last year, Lake Minnetonka area native Angelina Amérigo has her sights set on taking home the crown at the 2022 Miss Minnesota competition in June.
Currently, Amérigo holds the title of Miss Midwest, a designation which she won at a local competition in Morris, Minn., in August 2021. Throughout the last year, she has been busy attending community events as part of her “year of service.”
Amérigo explained that Miss Midwest is a bit of a misnomer, as there are no regional titleholders, only state representatives. In order to compete at the state level, a candidate must win a local competition. The first competition that Amérigo won was Miss Heart of the Lakes in Perham, Minn., in 2019, which qualified her to compete for Miss Minnesota last year.
“I was going into my first year blindly,” said Amérigo. “I didn’t know what to expect and I was just hoping for growth and inspiration as I was figuring out my way through the organization. My biggest goal was to make it into the top 12.”
In addition to being named third place overall at the 2021 Miss Minnesota competition, Amérigo also won a three other awards: A preliminary talent award on the first night (which helped her make it into the finals); a rookie talent winner award for the highest combined talent score between preliminary night and finals night; and a Sister-to-Sister rookie award which is given to a contestant by a previous Miss Minnesota winner.
In order to be eligible to compete for Miss Minnesota, candidates must be high school graduates between the ages of 19-26. There is also a teen level for girls between the ages of 13-18. The candidates compete in four areas: Private interview, onstage interview/social impact pitch, Talent, and Red Carpet (formerly known as evening gown).
Dance was the obvious choice for Amérigo’s talent. “I’ve been dancing since I was two years old and I love being on stage,” said Amérigo. “I’m also a dance teacher and choreographer at my childhood dance studio, DelMonico Dance.”
As far as her social impact initiative, Amérigo has chosen to focus on pollution reduction. She has named her initiative “One Straw, One Bag, at a time” to encourage individuals to take action. In order to get the word out, she has spoken to dozens of Rotary Clubs around the Twin Cities and was recently appointed communications/marketing director for International Rotaract eClub for the Environment. In addition, she made reusable masks and spent time cleaning up over 20 Minnesota parks and beaches during the pandemic.
Amérigo has also found ways to combine her environmental advocacy with her interest in entrepreneurship. Currently, she is studying business at Minnesota State online.
“I started my first online environmental sustainability business, HighTideGoodVibes, when I was competing for Miss Heart of the Lakes,” said Amérigo. “I was inspired to sell eco-friendly reusable bags and bottles and ocean themed accessories and donate a portion of the proceeds towards clean water efforts.” Since then, she has added a second business AgapeLoveThreads, and she says she is “obsessed with being her own boss.”
One thing that Amérigo wants the public to understand is that Miss America has shifted from simply being a beauty pageant to become the largest scholarship provider for young women in the United States. Since the summer of 2019, Amérigo has earned $6,000 in scholarship money.
“There’s this misconception that the girls are really catty, but I’ve made incredible connections and relationships,” said Amérigo. “I’m actually friends with the current Miss Minnesota winner Elle Mark. The organization is all about empowering and educating women and building the next generation of leaders and advocates.”
The 2022 Miss Minnesota Scholarship Competition will be held on June 16 and 17 at Grace Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie. For more information, visit https://www.missminnesota.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.