Tonka Bay Marina is under new ownership.

Owners Gabriel and Gigi Jabbour announced last week that they have sold Tonka Bar Marina to to Jay Soule, owner of Al & Alma’s Supper Club and Charter Cruises, and Randy Schneewind, Soule’s business partner. Tonka Bay Marina is located on Echo Bay on Lake Minnetonka at 220 Tonka Bay Road.

