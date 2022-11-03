The fastest growing sport in America could be coming to America.
That’s because at its meeting in September, the Orono City Council approved a request to complete a feasibility study to bring pickleball courts to the city.
The idea to bring pickleball to Orono came from the public, park commission chair Brain Roath said.
“We have been overwhelmed with requests from the public for pickleball courts,” Roath said. “There are already a lot of players in the community and they would prefer to stay in Orono and play and not leave to find opportunities to play.”
With all the requests to the park commission, it and the city started to research for places to build pickleball courts. They initially thought Casco Park would work, but after some research found the terrain wasn’t conducive to building courts.
Next, they looked at the area around Fire Station No. 1 at 340 Willow Dr. but that also didn’t work.
They turned to the Orono Golf Course and found that it might be the best possible place to bring pickleball to Orono, hence the request for the study to see if it would work there.
“The golf course looks like a viable option and we wanted to take a closer look at it,” Roath said. “It just seems like a natural place on paper, but we wanted to make sure.”
The study will be conducted by the engineering firm Bolton and Menk with the scope of study to look at feasibility of adding four to six pickleball courts, relocating the existing maintenance facility (the urrent location may be site of the new pickleball courts) with associated access and staff parking, expansion of the lower parking lot, pavement maintenance and striping of upper parking lot, addition of a picnic shelter, addition of a gas fire pit area, additional amenities including sidewalks/ trail connections between existing clubhouse and amenities, cost estimates for the proposed improvements, identification of permitting requirements for the proposed improvements and layout graphics (renderings) illustrating the proposed improvements.
The cost for the study is not to exceed $7,900 and will come from the Park Dedication Fund.
Roath said the park commission has already informally talked to the stakeholders at the golf course, such as golfers, workers and neighbors, and for the most part they seem to be in favor of the addition of pickleball courts to the golf course.
Another benefit of bringing pickleball courts to Orono is that there is a chance that the courts could be flooded in the winter for additional outdoor ice rinks for the community.
If the study comes back and concludes that it isn’t feasible to build the courts at the golf course, Roath said they will continue to search for a spot to bring pickleball to Orono.
“If it isn’t an option than we will engage the public and get more of their opinions,” Roath said.
If the study finds that the golf course is a good place for pickleball courts, construction could start in 2023 with the goal of having all the improvements done at the golf course in time for the 2024 100th anniversary celebrations for the Orono Golf Course.
Roath said this is a great example of how the park commission can work for Orono residents.
“Considering that it came up through the community and we really didn’t know what pickleball was, this is a great story on how park improvements can work. People had a need and came to us and we are looking on how we can provide that opportunity for the community,” he said.
At the city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, the Orono City Council approved a resolution to start an application for a Hennepin County Youth Sports Program Grant to help fund the pickleball courts. The council pointed out that this application does not approve the courts at the golf course, its just to start apply for funds because there is a deadline to apply for the grant.
The city is still waiting on a feasibility study to see if it works at the golf course.
