When interior designers Kate Adamcsek and Marcelle Timonen had to choose what their next career move was going to be, they decided to become their own bosses and start their own interior design company in Maple Plain called Haus of Rowe.
With the amount of experience both designers bring to the table, they are taking on various projects throughout the Lake Minnetonka area. Adamcsek has worked on residential and commercial spaces for approximately 16 years and has worked in high end residential design for the last eight years.
Timonen has also been an interior designer for at least 16 years. She has worked with high-end residential home builders and done home-staging with HGTV, which gave her experience working behind the scenes on various projects. Adamcsek and Timonen were both furloughed from their interior design firm due to COVID-19. Then, Haus of Rowe opened on July 1.
“As a result, we decided to make something good out of a bad situation. [The business] is doing really well, so far,” Timonen said.
With many of their clients being located in the Lake Minnetonka area as well as being contracted by a building company, it was a logical step to set-up in Maple Plain. Adamcsek and Timonen are currently working on a new build that is going up in Minnetrista called The Cove. They also worked on an exterior remodel in Orono and are working on an exterior project in Long Lake.
“The reason we like The Cove project is because it doesn’t only show off how we can put together a new build - what the exterior is going to look like and the interior finishes - but it also allows us to showcase all the furnishings, fabrics, window treatments and lighting because we will have done everything in this house,” she said.
When beginning a new project, the designers will get a feel for the clients style, finalize the budget with the client and then begin collaborating with each other on everything. And they mean everything - flooring, lighting, furnishings, fabrics, the layout, finish selections and color selections are picked together.
“Even though a client will come to us with a particular style that they have in mind, we can definitely work with that style and maybe make it a little more modern or put our signature on it,” Timonen said.
Adamscek said many clients will come with ideas off Pinterest and a lot of other photo ideas that help guide the look they want.
“We can do any look the client is asking for,” she said.
A favorite project the two have worked on was The Jerome project. The Jerome is an event center located in Delano.
“Obviously you don’t get to do an event center everyday,” she added.
Seeing the venue used and all the weddings that have taken place there is something the designers enjoy seeing.
Even though Haus of Rowe recently opened, Adamscek and Timonen want to work towards expanding their business as well as continue to find a variety of projects to work on.
They hope to open up a storefront and go national in the future. Information on the Haus of Rowe can be found at https://www.hausofroweinteriors.com/
