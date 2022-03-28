After several of months of discussion and several different drafts of the Industrial District Zoning Ordinance, the Long Lake City Council approved the final changes to the ordinance.
At its meeting on Tuesday, March 15, the Long Lake City Council unanimously approved changes to the Industrial District Zoning Ordinance.
Most of the changes were agreed upon at prior city council meetings, but the final approval for all the changes was agreed upon on March 15.
One of the final changes to the ordinance came on a recommendation from the city Planning Commission after a public hearing. That recommendation was for the addition of clarifying language to a provision requiring ‘exterior storage must be associated with a permitted principal use occurring on the property.’ This is a change from ‘all exterior storage must be associated with principal use of the property.”
The final changes to the ordinance include :
• Screening: The area of the lot designated for outdoor storage shall be screened by an opaque fence from view from any right-of-way, and any adjacent non-industrial properties. Chain link fencing with slats is not desired and is not allowed to meet this requirement.
• Corner Lot: Outdoor storage is permitted in the side yard subject to appropriate screening.
• Use: All outdoor storage must be associated with the principal use of the property.
• Parking: Parking must be within a striped space in the property’s designated parking lot, or within the allowable outdoor storage area. Vehicles must be associated with the principal use of the property.
• Paving: All areas of the lot used for parking must be paved (storage is exempt). Storage may be surfaced with gravel, asphalt or concrete. If there is gravel, a paved access drive of at least sixty (60) feet beginning at the front property line is required.
Other changes include keeping language for using the established building line or front yard setback, whichever was less, as the setback for outdoor storage; 50 percent maximum of the lot is available for outside storage, an increase from 25 percent in the current code; and adding language clarifying the prohibition of chain link fencing only applies to sides along right-of-way or non-industrial properties.
The proposed changes only apply to the I-1 and I-2 Industrial zoned properties only. The properties along Wayzata Boulevard are not zoned industrial, they are all various business zoning classifications, and the proposed changes do not apply to any other districts than I-1 and I-2. These changes don’t impact the downtown area or the main street of town, but impact the industrial park area only.
“We’ve all worked on this and brainstormed and it seems like a good solution for everyone,” Mayor Charlie Miner said of the changes. “We had kind of an unenforceable ordinance before and this is some positive improvements that will hopefully appease the landowners and maintain as a good looking of an industrial area as we can have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.