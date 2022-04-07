The City of Independence’s Spring Clean-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.

This is for residents of Independence and will run from 9 a.m. to noon on May 7 at 1920 County Road 90, Independence

Accepted materials are:

• Air Conditioners

• Appliances dehumidifiers, heat pumps, water heaters, microwaves, washers, dryers, refrigerators, etc.

• Batteries, Auto and Household

• Bicycles: Donated to a charity who cleans them up and distributes to those in need

· Bulbs/Fluorescent Tubes, Ballasts, Light Fixtures In original packaging or surrounded by cardboard. Do not tape together. Must be dissembled and ballasts disconnected from housing unit.

• Carpet (Rolled)

• Construction Material/Debris/Junk doors, lumber, fences, tile, sheetrock

• Electronics

•· Mattresses, Box Springs, Upholstered Furniture

• Propane Tanks

• Scrap Iron/Metal ALL plastic removed; Tanks/Barrels must be cut in half.

• Tires with or without rims

What is not accepted: concrete, curbside recylables, yard waste, household hazardous waste such as paints, cleaning chemicals, solvents, etc.

