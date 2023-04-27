Mark Saturday, May 6 on your calendar if you live in the city of Independence.
That’s the date of the Independence Spring Clean Up, which gives Independence residents an opportunity to get rid of unwanted junk.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Independence City Hall and is for Independence residents only.
A change from last year’s is that only one free load per household will be taken. Additional loads won’t be accepted. No commercial business drop-offs will be accepted.
Residents should have ID ready, as the event is for Independence residents only.
Items that will be accepted at the event are: air conditioners, appliances, dehumidifiers, heat pumps, water heaters, microwaves, washers, dryers, refrigerators, batteries (auto and household), bicycles (donated to a charity who cleans them up and distributes to those in need), bulbs/fluorescent tubes, ballasts, light fixtures (in original packaging or surrounded by cardboard. do not tape together. Must be dissembled and ballasts disconnected from housing unit.), carpet (rolled), construction material/debris/junk, doors, lumber, fences, tile, sheetrock, electronics, mattresses, box springs, upholstered furniture, propane tanks, scrap iron/metal (all plastic removed; tanks/barrels must be cut in half.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.