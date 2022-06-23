The City of Independence approved a slight change to its administrative team at its council meeting on Tuesday, June 7.
The change in the administrative team was needed as assistant city administrator Beth Horner has announced her retirement, set for the end of June.
That means the city needed a new assistant city administrator and they found one right in their own backyard, as they are promoting administrative assistant Amber Simon to the assistant city administrator role.
“The Personnel Committee met to discuss this change in staffing and the process/plan for moving forward,” city administrator Mark Kaltsas wrote in the council’s meeting packet. “The city had been planning for the potential turnover by cross training our current administrative assistant, Amber Simon, so that she could transition into this position. The city is now ready to move forward with her transition from Administrative Assistant to Assistant City Administrator. This position includes many of the typical clerk, administrator, finance, and planning functions. The city has posted a new administrative assistant position to replace Amber and is going to be conducting interviews this week.”
In addition to promoting Simon to the assistant city administrator position, the Personnel Committee also recommended a contract extension for Kaltsas in his position as city administrator and city planner.
The council approved the new contract for Kaltsas, which now runs through 2027 (the previous contract was set to expire in 2025) and includes an increase in compensation.
“It was noted that the current contract is based on both a planning contract and administrator contract,” the committee wrote to the council. “The increase reflects an hourly rate increase commensurate with similar administrative and planning compensation reviewed for surrounding cities.”
The personnel committee also told the council that they will be conducting a compensation assessment for all positions within the City prior to final preparation of the 2023 budget.
