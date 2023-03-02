Long-time City of Independence Mayor Marvin Johnson hit on many topics during his annual State of the City Address, which he presented for the Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission.
Johnson spoke for over eight minutes and hit on topics such as the 2023 tax levy, construction projects, internet access for residents and a few other topic important to the residents of Independence.
Johnson started the address by discussing the bonds the city issued a few years ago to fund road improvement projects, and to update city hall and the public works and public safety building.
Johnson said that final phase of the public works building is complete and that North Memorial Ambulance has started leasing space in the building.
“That facility has just been completed and we will be having a ribbon cutting shortly,” Johnson said.
From there, he spoke on the finished work on Highway 12 and discussed what is next for the safety improvements to Highway 12 and for Highway 55.
“We are pleased that US Highway 12 road intersection projects were completed last fall, so we have no detours scheduled for this summer,” he said. “Working with MnDOT on next upgrade for the highway, we are pushing for a four-lane limited access highway all the way to Delano ending at County Line Road.”
As for Highway 55, Johnson said Independence is a member of that road’s safety coalition and that coalition is pushing for improvements on that stretch of road also.
“Right now in the legislature, we are supporting a finance bill that could provide funding that would extend four lanes from west of Hamel to the intersection of Hennepin County 19, just north of Loretto,” Johnson said.
Park improvements were discussed as Johnson said the city is looking to improve its parks and is working to bring a variety of different sports fields and games to the city.
“We have more money in the park fund, so the city is reviewing our park plan and hoping to leverage our city funds with local youth sports organizations to grant funds to maximize the development of new facilities in the park,” he said. “We are hoping to develop that project in 2023 for construction in 2024.”
Johnson mentioned that the city will see a lot of construction this summer with developments around County Road 90 taking shape including the Hilltop Prairie development that will see 13 homes built on five acres of land and the Cooks Crossing development that will have 30 home sites and is just waiting for final approval.
