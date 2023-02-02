For years, the city of Independence has looked at ways to expand broadband access to more of its residents.
At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, city administrator Mark Kaltsas asked the council to support a plan to seek grant money to help expand broadband services to 434 additional homes in the area. The council unanimously approved the motion.
Kaltsas told the council that Midco Communications has the potential to expand services to Independence residents. Midco would like to apply in March for the state’s Border to Border grant funds though the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to expand broadband services by 2025. The proposed expansion would be fiber-to-the-home and capable of 5 gb symmetrical speeds.
In addition to that grant, the city of Independence would also apply for a grant through the Hennepin County Broadband grant program that is accepting applications through Jan. 31. Kaltsas said that the city would apply for a $250,000 grant with Hennepin County.
“Midco asked the city if we were interested in partnering on the project and we said we are always interested in trying to figure out how we can build out broadband services to more of our residents,” Kaltsas said.
If the grants are awarded to Independence, Midco would build out the north side of Highway 12 first and then the south side, with the projected expected to be completed by 2024.
Hennepin County grant recipients would have to complete projects by end of 2024.
Kaltas also provided some numbers behind the project: Total homes covered would 434 (considered currently unserved by MN DEED), with the total cost of $2.9 million. Midco would contribute $1.49 million with an addition $1.49 million from the Border to Border grant. The Hennepin County Broadband grant would be applied to reduce the DEED request.
“There really is no risk or cost to the city to do it, other than staff time,” Kaltsas said of applying for the grants. “It really is that western area which we’ve so badly tried to get served with broadband, I think this is a good opportunity.”
In other city council action, the Jan. 17 council meeting was the first meeting of 202,3 so the council had its annual organizational meeting with only one change to committee assignments. Council member Brad Spencer will take over the spot on the Lake Minnetonka Cable Commission from council member Steve Grotting.
The council also reappointed Leith Dumas to a new three-year term on the Planning Commission. Dumas has served on the Planning Commission since 2017.
The council adopted the annual fee schedule with two changes. Quarterly sewer charges will go up by three percent to $250, up from $242 in 2022. Planning application fees will also be modified that the non-refundable fee is increased by $250, and the escrow is decreased by $250. It will cost a $1,500 fee with a $500 escrow for a Type I Planning Application ($1,250/$750 in 2022), and $2,000 fee with $1,250 escrow for Type II Planning Application ($1,750/$1,500 in 2022)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.