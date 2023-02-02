independence broadband map.jpg

The pink area on this graphic represents the current service area, while the green represents the project area. (Submitted graphic)

For years, the city of Independence has looked at ways to expand broadband access to more of its residents.

At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, city administrator Mark Kaltsas asked the council to support a plan to seek grant money to help expand broadband services to 434 additional homes in the area. The council unanimously approved the motion.

