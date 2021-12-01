The Independence City Council gave approval for the city to move ahead with prep work at a site for a future building for public safety.
The council passed a motion at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 16 that gives the go ahead to begin development of a garage for West Hennepin Public Safety and North Memorial Ambulance Service, with costs not to exceed $600,000.
The city received two bids for the work on the building with the low bid coming from BV Construction out of Buffalo.
This move allows the city to prep the site this fall and winter with anticipation that construction would begin in the spring of 2022.
City Administrator Mark Kaltas told the council that this schedule could give the city a chance to save some more money in the project due to steel pricing volatility and site work being completed.
Kaltas said the city would do the prep work on the site - things like removing trees and the existing structure on the site - to also safe money.
“We are going to take those four trees, we are going to take the house and redo the well and move some dirt,” he said. “We will firm up the area like we’ve talked about for a while. Kind of get rid of the old driveway and just clean it up and prep a pad that is flat enough where even if we don’t do it next year, we have the space set up to do it in the future and we can utilize that space – it won’t go to waste.”
Kaltas also told the council that the city has negotiated a lease with North Memorial that would be a long-term lease (10 year) of the proposed space at a rate of $1,500 per month or $18,000 per year. Over the course of the lease, the city could realize approximately $200,000 in revenue related to the North Memorial space.
Also, at the meeting the council approved a resolution to designated Independence City Hall as the official polling place for the 2022 elections.
At the Nov. 3, Independence City Council meeting, the council approved a conditional use permit amendment to expand the training building at Windsong Farm Golf Course.
The approval allows Windsong Farm to add a bathroom, a small storage area and an expansion to their training area.
According to Kaltas, the addition to the building would bring the building size up to 1,300 square feet up from about its current size of 900 square feet.
