The Independence City Council approved the 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The proposed general operating budget for 2023 is $3,313,823, which is an increase of $199,275 or 6.4 percent from the 2022 budget. The proposed total city operating budget is $3,627,322, which is an increase of 5.77 percent from the 2022 budget.
City administrator Mark Kaltsas told the council that city’s tax rate will be going down this year due to significant market value increases seen by most properties in the metropolitan area.
Kaltsas said Independence’s tax rate has been steady at about 40 percent for the last eight years, but this year that the rate is going down.
“We’ve maintained a flat tax rate for the city for almost eight years now and this year we going to be able to reduce our tax rate,” he said.
The tax rate is projected to be about 32 percent for 2023, a drop from 38 percent in 2022.
In his presentation to the council, Kaltsas highlighted some of the key areas of the preliminary budget.
Independence will see an increase in fire and police services budget. The West Hennepin Public Safety budget is increasing from $1.314 million in 2022 to $1.491 million in 2023, for an increase of $177,289 or 13.49 percent. According to the presentation, this is due to reduced revenue from forfeitures and grants and increased expenditures for anticipated retirements, insurance and capital outlay.
Fire services were increased by $33,525, or 8.68 percent from the 2022 budget.
The preliminary budget reflects a potential 10 percent cost of living increase.
The preliminary budget and tax levy can be decreased but it can not increase by the time the council approves the final 2023 budget and tax levy in December.
“We always fine tune as we get more information,” Kaltsas said.
In addition, the council adopted the date for the Truth and Taxation meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
The council also approved the preliminary Pioneer/Sarah Creek Watershed management tax levy for 2023 of $67,736 which is a 5 percent increase from 2022.
“It is really one of the first increases we’ve seen on that in quite some time,” Kaltsas said.
