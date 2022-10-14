The Independence City Council approved the 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The proposed general operating budget for 2023 is $3,313,823, which is an increase of $199,275 or 6.4 percent from the 2022 budget. The proposed total city operating budget is $3,627,322, which is an increase of 5.77 percent from the 2022 budget.

