The city of Independence will be getting help from the federal government for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At its city council meeting on Monday, July 20, the council approved a resolution to accept the allocation of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal
Recovery Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
City administrator Mark Kaltsas presented to the board that Independence is expected to receive around $400,000 in funds. The calculation for the distribution is based off the 2019 census population as reported by the United States Department of Treasury, then multiplied by $105. Independence’s portion would calculate to approximately $399,315, however these amounts have not been finalize, the report stated.
For cities under 50,000 population, the funds will be distributed through the state and should be distributed in October 2021 and again a year later.
The funds can only be used on eligible expenses as determined by the by the United States Treasury. Generally, they may fall into the following categories: Responding to the public health emergency. (Vaccination programs, medical care, contact tracing, public communication efforts, PPE); Responding to negative economic impacts of the pandemic. (Assistance to households, small businesses/non-profits); premium pay for essential workers; revenue replacement for the provision of government services to the extent the reduction in revenue is due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
With the passage of the resolution, city staff is authorized to take any actions necessary to receive the city’s share of ARPA funds from the State of Minnesota for expenses incurred because of the pandemic and are authorized to make recommendations to the city council for future expenditures that may be reimbursed with ARPA funds.
In other city council action, the council approved a motion to move the start time of the next city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to 5 p.m. to not conflict with the annual Night to Unite program.
