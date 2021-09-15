Missing the midway? Make time mid-September for fair rides here in Mound.
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is holding its 42nd annual Incredible Festival Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19, rain or shine. “You can come when it’s downpouring and we’ll run a game for you,” said OLL communications director Anna Schmidt.
The Incredible Festival is already OLL’s largest fundraiser, but Schmidt said this year’s would be “bigger, better and more fun” and not just as a contrast to last year’s virtual event.
“It’s been a real push this year to how can we make things bigger, better and more fun. And more fresh,” she said.
New volunteers have brought in new ideas—VIP tickets, an Elvis impersonator and partnerships with restaurants to cater professionally-prepared food (“it’s a safer option for people,” said Schmidt, mind still at least partially on the pandemic).
The Incredible Festival is still free admission, but fair tickets at $1.25 each are required for the rides and food.
The VIP ticket can help streamline that. These $125 tickets will buy you and a friend each a wristband for unlimited rides, plus a chance for snagging a VIP parking spot closer to OLL all weekend. Also included are two pitchers of premium beer, some festival swag and 25 regular tickets for food.
With the proceeds from the festival feeding into the next year’s festival, OLL is also holding a silent auction and raffle for cash prizes. In that raffle, top prize is top dollar at a $5,000 payout.
“We’re part of the community, we’re in the community, and the community is really important to us,” said Schmidt. “It’s been fun [planning it] this year because everybody’s really excited. I think we’re seeing that in a lot of events—people are just so excited to be doing things again.”
For more information on this year’s Incredible Festival, including the full event schedule, and to purchase raffle and VIP tickets or unlimited ride wristbands in advance, visit www.incrediblefestival.com. You can also sign up to volunteer at the festival through the website.
