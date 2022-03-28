Improvements to Minnetrista’s sewer system are on the way.
Starting this spring, the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services - operator of the metro area wastewater collection and treatment system - will be making improvements to the aging regional sanitary sewer system in the cities of Minnetrista and Victoria. These improvements will rehabilitate infrastructure, provide capacity for future growth, and increase reliability. Construction work will begin in this spring, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
In Minnetrista, the MCES will reconstruct three miles of sewer pipes along Highway 7 in and will renovate lift station L24 near the intersection of Highland Road and Highway 7. Materials and equipment have already started being delivered to the project site.
Aboveground temporary wastewater conveyance pipes will be installed at select locations to ensure there are no disruptions to the sanitary sewer service during construction. These pipes will convey sewer flow around the work site during construction. Some temporary conveyance pipes may be buried under driveways or roadways to maintain access/minimize disruption. Property owners will be notified in advance if this is necessary. Diesel and/or electric pumps with noise dampening equipment (low noise) will run 24-hours a day, seven days a week as part of the temporary wastewater conveyance system.
The existing single sewer pipe will be replaced with dual parallel pipes. The lift station is 30 feet deep and houses three large sewage pumps. Wastewater is pumped from the lift station into the MCES wastewater collection system, which conveys flow to the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant in Shakopee.
According to the Met Council, during construction there will be periodic lane shifts and traffic delays on Highway 7, crews will park vehicles and equipment along Highland Road, driveways off Highway 7 will have periodic short-term closures to install sewer pipes under them.
“We will do our best to limit disruptions, but please anticipate some light, noise, vibration, and driveway and trail impacts,” the Met Council said in a release announcing the project. “Notifications will be provided in advance for any property or local road impacts.”
In Victoria, the MCES will replace one of the existing sewer pipes with a larger pipe along the south side of Highway 5 in Victoria. Work will occur from near the intersection of Victoria Drive (County Road 11) to just east of the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail. Lane and trail closures will be needed at times on and along Highway 5 to complete this work. No driveway closures are planned since crews will drill and tunnel pipe under the driveways.
Aboveground temporary wastewater conveyance pipes may be installed at select locations to ensure there are not disruptions to the sanitary sewer service during construction
For more information or to receive project updates go to the website, https://metrocouncil.org/Wastewater-Water.aspx and click on projects.
