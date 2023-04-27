It is time to get the boats out of storage and onto Lake Minnetonka.
That’s because Lake Minnetonka has officially been declared free of ice by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Freshwater Society as of Wednesday, April 19 at 8:35 a.m.
Ice-out is observed on Lake Minnetonka when a boat is able to safely navigate from any shore to any other shore, through any channel, and around any island without being stopped by hard ice.
“We are all extra eager for warm weather this spring and now that we’ve gotten a taste of that much-missed summer heat, we know everyone is ready to get outside,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. “As you prepare to enjoy the beautiful lakes and sunshine, we want to remind everyone to be safe and responsible near the water.”
The HCSO Water Patrol unit routinely patrols Lake Minnetonka to monitor ice thickness. Lake Minnetonka is just over 14,500 acres in size, and has 37 bays. HCSO deputies, along with members of Freshwater, were able to safely pilot a patrol boat through all the lake’s channels and bays without obstruction by ice on Wednesday, April 19.
The median date for the official ice-out declaration is April 13. The latest recorded Lake Minnetonka ice-out is May 5.
Last year, ice-out was declared on Friday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. In 2021, it was declared on March 30. In 2020, it was declared on April 2; and in 2019 on April 20. In 2018, the ice out was not declared until May 5.
In announcing the official ice-out, the sheriffs office offered some boating safety tips for the season.
Here are some specific tips from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol:
• Be extra vigilant operating a boat. There are many navigational buoys on Lake Minnetonka that are not in place yet.
• Wear a life jacket. Water temperatures are very cold on all bodies of water. If you were to fall in, hypothermia can set in quickly in these conditions.
• Let someone know where you are and where you plan to go. When boating or spending time near water, make sure a family member or friend knows your whereabouts and when you plan to return.
• Always supervise children. Parents and caregivers are urged to keep a close eye on children when they are in a boat or simply near the water.
In addition, Sophia’s Law requires that all recreational boats with an enclosed accommodation compartment, including sailboats with motors, must be equipped with a watercraft carbon monoxide detector.
