Members of the Hennepin County Sheriffs Office and the Freshwater Society were able to safely navigate from any shore to any other shore, through any channel, and around any island without being stopped by hard ice on Lake Minnetonka on Wednesday, April 19. They declared Lake Minnetonka free of ice at 8:35 a.m. that day.  (Photo courtesy the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

It is time to get the boats out of storage and onto Lake Minnetonka.

That’s because Lake Minnetonka has officially been declared free of ice by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Freshwater Society as of Wednesday, April 19 at 8:35 a.m.

