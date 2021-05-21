The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is scheduled to start work on Hwy. 12 between Orono and Independence on Tuesday, May 18.
Crews will close the road between Hennepin County Road 6 and County Road 92 to reconstruct a stretch of road between County Road 6 and Baker Park Road and add a concrete median barrier.
Crews are also building a roundabout at County Road 90. Both of these projects are part of an effort to improve safety on Hwy. 12.
The project is expected to be complete in mid-September.
Hennepin County is working with MnDOT on a third project that will build a roundabout and bridge over Hwy. 12 at County Road 92. That work is scheduled to start in September with road closures planned in 2022.
Hwy. 12 will be closed to through traffic between County Road 6 and County Road 92; sections of Hwy. 12 are open to local traffic.
More information is available at the project web page: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12-orono-independence/index.html
Before this project, MnDOT added safety improvements on Hwy. 12 by adding safety polls in the center and automated signs to alert motorists to unsafe conditions near Independence. It has added left turn lanes and concrete median barrier. MnDOT is conducting a safety study on Hwy. 12 between County Road 90 in Independence and County Line Road in Delano to determine the next steps.
