The Monday, May 9, Minnetonka Beach City Council meeting was the last meeting for council member Steve Howarth.
Howarth announced he would be leaving his council position at the previous council meeting in April, but didn’t officially resign until after the May 9 meeting.
“I would’ve stayed longer, but it is time for me to move on to the next stage of our life and we will be snowbirds.,” Howarth said during a short recognition ceremony during the council meeting. “Being snowbirds, candidly I wouldn’t be able to participate in this council. That drove our decision - wanting to downsize and wanting to be snowbirds and nothing else. Because this is the place to be in Minnesota, period, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this.”
Howarth said that he and his family put their house on the market in April and they will close on in on May 16.
“Eleven years ago, my wife and family moved from Maryland to Minnesota,” he said. “It was a very new adventure for us. To come upon Minnetonka Beach was a very special thing for us. It made our move halfway across the country consequential. Consequential in terms of creating a new belonging, a new beginning for us and our family. We didn’t focus on Minnetonka Beach, we focused on the lake and we found the best spot on the lake.”
After moving to Minnetonka Beach, Howarth quickly got involved in the community and joined the city Planning Commission in April 2015 and served until December 2016, before he moved to the city treasurer position in January 2017. He was the city treasurer until December 2018, when he moved into his next role with Minnetonka Beach after getting elected to the city council, which he served from January 2019 until May 9.
“Being a member with a civic responsibility, this was my first,” Howarth said. “I’ve never done it before and I wondered what it would be like. Some days it wasn’t so rewarding because you can’t keep everybody happy. But if you are fair and balanced and objective through the process, as candidly I was taught, the citizens here really help you. As I was taught, listen to all sides of an issue. Be fair and objective and understand everybody has a different point of view. That was the gift I received from this community.”
Minnetonka Beach Mayor Jaci Lindstrom praised Howarth and his dedication to Minnetonka Beach with a Certificate of Appreciation from the city.
“When honoring Steve, I found both his start in public service inspiring and also his conclusion,” Lindstrom said. “In the beginning, it wasn’t much more than a year when he moved here that he began public service. And then just days from his family’s move, he’s here working tonight. That’s inspiring to me and it shows dedication to your oath of office.”
Lindstrom also praised his work as the city treasurer.
“Steve maintained strong and sound stewardship over all matters financial. Exhibiting concerns over budgets and taxation and maintaining fiscal responsibility,” she said.
She also noted the work he’s done on the council, including helping with the water main infrastructure project, the installation of a crosswalk on Shoreline Drive, the construction of replacement water tower, the installation of two city playgrounds, working through COVID-19 and being the chair of the Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission.
“Steve, what can I say?” Lindstrom asked. “Thank you for your long standing service, your devotion, your dedication, your loyalty to the residents here of Minnetonka Beach. We wish you and your family the very best for your upcoming move and in your retirement.”
Minnetonka Beach resident Joe Pagano echoed those statements when he spoke to the council
“Steve is a rare individual that is confident, is willing to commit and has the courage to stand by what he believes. You’ve demonstrating every one of those three attributes in everything you’ve done.”
Howarth thanked the community, the city staff and council for all recognition one last time.
“I want to thank the community for having the confidence in me to be elected, serve as treasurer and be on the planning commission,” he said. “Thank you to the community and thank you to my fellow council members for all the support. Thank you very much.”
Howarth’s term on the council was set to expire this year and the council has yet to decide how and if they would fill the vacancy.
They could appoint a person to fill the reminder of his term or leave the seat open until the general election in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.