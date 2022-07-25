A proposed hotel coming to Spring Park is still just that - a proposal.
On July 13, the Spring Park Planning Commission approved a motion to amend the zoning ordinance for the property at the Yacht Club, 4165 Shoreline Drive, on a 3-1 vote.
With the planning commission’s approval the proposal moved to the Spring Park City Council for its meeting on Monday, July 18, but the council pulled the item from the agenda prior to the meeting and will instead discuss it at a future meeting, city administrator Mike Anderson said.
Olson Global LLC., is proposing to bring a hotel, restaurant, and office space to the Yacht Club in Spring Park.
The proposal calls for 26 hotel suites with south facing views. A 1,440 square ft. restaurant with accessory outdoor dining with a maximum of 150 seats will be included (78 indoor and 72 outdoor), as will a Yacht Club with 32 seasonal boat slips for members, a new sun deck which measures approximately 600 square feet in size, a swimming pool which will be available for year-round use, and a business suite of about 3,200 square ft.
Currently, the Yacht Club site is zoned C-4 for Office Commercial. According to the city of Spring Park and the planning commission packet from July 13, the C-4 District was created to accommodate uses which transition between residential uses and more intense uses.
The district presently lists “yacht clubs” as a permitted conditional use, but does not make an allowance for hotels, restaurants and accessory outdoor dining activities such as that proposed by the applicant. Prior to taking formal action on the applicant’s development request, a zoning text amendment to the C-4 District must be processed and approved which makes an allowance for hotels, restaurants and accessory outdoor dining activities.
The zoning district amendment will be processed as a separate but contingent action item.
If the city council approves to amend the zoning ordinance at a future meeting, the project still would need to get conditional use permits from the city for hotel use, restaurant use, and accessory outdoor dining.
According to Kelly Olson, president of the Olson Group, the proposed hotel would be the only waterfront hotel on Lake Minnetonka.
The proposal was not met with open arms by everybody, as the Planning Commission meeting on July 13 drew a crowd of residents that spoke for and against the project.
Many of those that spoke against the project came from the Edgewater Apartment complex that sits right next door to the Yacht Club on Shoreline Drive.
Most of the objections to the proposal was that it would change the quaint nature of Spring Park and that noise, smell, crime and parking would become problems if the proposal would come to fruition.
Planning commission chair Jeff Hoffman was the only member of the commission to vote against motion to amend the zoning ordinance.
“I feel a hotel is a reasonable use of the building,” Hoffman said. “I feel that an indoor restaurant is a reasonable use of the building, but I’m not in favor of outdoor activities because I know as much as we try to keep it quiet all you have to do is go by the outdoor activities that are going on and its not quiet. As a resident, you have the right to privacy and part of that privacy is the noise mitigation.”
