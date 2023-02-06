A proposed hotel slated for Spring Park cleared another hurdle and is one step closer to becoming reality.
The proposed development at the Yacht Club location at 4165 Shoreline Drive would bring a hotel and restaurant with outdoor ding to the Spring Park in the fall of 2023 if all other hurdles are passed.
The latest advancement for the development, proposed by Olson Global, LLC., came when the Spring Park City Council unanimously approved three resolutions for conditional use permits at the proposed site on Shoreline Drive.
The first conditional use permit was for a hotel within a C-4 commercial office zoning district; and the other two were for CUPs pertaining to a restaurant use and outdoor dining use at the same location.
The hotel/restaurant proposal calls for a hotel with 30 suites, 24-hour check in and staff, and it would include 32 seasonal boat slips, with 11 slips for business use and the rest for Yacht Club members. There was a swimming pool in the original plans, but that was pulled from the development due the pool being located too close to Lake Minnetonka.
The restaurant would have 75 indoor seats with an additional 75 outdoor seats and would be open to the public.
The main sticking point for the proposal and what brought about the most discussion from the council and the public in attendance was parking.
The developer’s plans call for the site to have 113 parking stalls, meeting the city requirements of 102 stalls. Even with the additional, unrequired stalls, residents still questioned if there will be enough parking for the hotel and restaurant alongside the existing surrounding businesses and buildings.
“I’m not opposed to the project, I think it’s a great idea,” Mayor Jerry Rockvam said. “I think they are going to be short parking spaces, and that’s my only big concern. That’s my one stumbling block.”
Mark Kozkowski, owner of the Minnetonka Edgewater Apartments that sit next door to the Yacht Club also questioned if there was enough parking.
“I’ve said from the beginning if this project is done really well it will be great for the community, great for the Edgewater, it would be a success but it has to be done very well. Parking is the issue,” he said. “This is just too much for this little site, its just too much for this site.”
With parking being a major concern, the council added a condition to the resolutions that if the hotel and restaurant guests, patrons and employees are found to be illegally trespassing or parking on private property beyond 4165 Shoreline Drive, the city reserves the right to require the hotel/restaurant to pursue a conditional use permit for off-site parking.
“I don’t want to dictate what the solution is, but want to have the opportunity to revisit it if it becomes a problem,” council member Doug Sippel said. “Shame on us for not having more up to date ordinances for some of these things. For now, they are complying with the ordinance. At this point it’s the best we can do with the ordinance we have and it gives us an opportunity to revisit it if needed.”
The city Planning Commission originally approved the zoning changes to the lot in July 2022 with the council approving the zoning changes in August 2022.
The Planning Commission followed that up by holding public hearings for the Conditional Use permit on Dec. 14, 2022 and the commission approved all three CUP on a 4-0 vote.
After the city discovered it had made an error in the process, as they did not send the application to the DNR. On Dec. 15, 2022, Spring Park sent the application to Wes Saunders-Pierce, a DNR Hydrologist.
That meant they had to reopen the public hearing, which they did on Jan. 11, and the commission approved the permits and sent it to the council for the approval.
“This is not the last step in process,” Sippel said. “This gives them reasonable assurances that yes this project can go forward. Everything still needs to be complied with. Its just in general do we agree with this use of the property with these conditions,”
