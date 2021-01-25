They’ve popped up at Fairview Church. They’ve made a brief foray onto the ice of Lake Minnetonka, and they’ve promoted their cause at the end of a Minnetrista driveway.
They’re the Hot Chocolate Girls, and they’ll be happy to pour you a cup and talk about a pup.
Kate Kromenhoek and Lucy Sherman are the 9-year-old Minnetrista girls who have been selling hot chocolate and raising money for Ruff Start Rescue this month. Ruff Start Rescue is an animal rescue service based in Princeton, Minn.
It’s also where Lucy’s family got the mama dog and three puppies they’ve been fostering for the past two months. That was enough inspiration for the girls: queue up the “how-tos” for making dog treats, put the kettle on the stove and get out the paint. The girls transformed a wooden stand made by Kate’s father into their hot cocoa counter and set up at Fairview Church the afternoon of Jan. 13. Kate’s mom, Stacy, spread the word on Nextdoor and Facebook.
“There’s a lot of good in this world, and a lot of it’s kids and dogs,” Stacy said that Friday. The girls were approaching $200 going into the weekend. One man who came by with a $30 check came back later with his wife to help them out even more, said Stacy.
Come Monday and book-keeper Lucy notes the weekend’s success: “$300.11.” By the time Tuesday had dawned, she and Kate had felt they needed to up their initial goal of $500 to $1,000.
Kate and Lucy (with occasional help from Lucy’s brother, Max) plan to continue their fundraising over the next couple of weeks, setting up around town on the warmer days.
You can keep up with the girls by searching for “Fundraiser for Ruff Start Rescue” on the Nextdoor app where Stacy will post locations and times as they’re decided. You can also help the girls help Ruff Start by Venmo-ing money to Stacy, @Stacy_Kromenhoek.
For more info on Ruff Start Rescue, visit www.ruffstartrescue.org.
