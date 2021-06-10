To celebrate 20 years of helping Minnesota breast cancer patients, Hope Chest for Breast Cancer has launched its $20 for 20 giving campaign.
The campaign begin when Hope Chest founder Barbara Hensley and her husband Jay announced a matching program of up to $40,000 if they could raise $40,000.
That campaign is off to a great start as they are only $17,000 short of reaching its goal, Hope Chest Executive Director Jamie Flaws said.
“We want to go big in our 20th year and help as many patients as we can,” Flaws said. “We are making wonderful progress. She (Hensley) wanted to jump start something. It was to really challenge us as an organization to fund raise with significants in this year. This will be the largest campaign Hope Chest has ever done and we are racing towards that goal. She really wanted to make sure that we were going to have a momentous year and we will.”
Hope Chest for Breast Cancer was founded in 2001 by Barbara Hensley after losing two of her sisters to breast cancer. Hensley left her corporate job to start the organization hoping to provide financial assistance to people going through breast cancer treatments.
Since 2001 Hope Chest for Breast Cancer has helped over 5,500 Minnesota women, men and families by providing more than $2 million in emergency financial assistance.
“Hope Chest’s mission is to remove barriers to care,” Flaws said. “We provide emergency financial support for Minnesota breast cancer patients. Cancer is really expensive. The average cancer patients incurs about $10,000 in non-medical expenses. We provide financial assistance so we pay for rent or mortgage, we pay for groceries, utilities, child care or transportation to make sure they don’t have to make those choices of having to pay rent or am I going to continue to get treatment. That’s always been the mission. Its been very, very focused which has what made Hope Chest so successful.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising hasn’t been the easiest for many places including Hope Chest but Flaws believes they have weathered the storm of the past year.
They had to close its Orono store, at 3850 Shoreline Drive, where they sell donated lightly used furniture or clothes for a couple of months but are back open.
“It was pretty scary but the community was great and really rallied around us,” Flaws said. “The organizations that has been good partners with us continued to donate and contribute and as soon as the store opened people had plenty of time clean out there houses and donate furniture and clothes. Now we are in a really good place. A year ago it was really uncertain.”
If you would like to donate to the $20 for 20 campaign or are a breast cancer patient and need help, you can donate or apply for help at the web site www.hopechest.com.
“Its super simple. It takes like 10 minutes to apply, upload a bill and that’s really it,” Flaws said. “We try to make it really, really easy for people to get the financial help they need. Were here and able to fund and help people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.