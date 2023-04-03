It is now official - Long Lake has a new fire chief.
The Long Lake City Council approved the contract for the position of full-time Long Lake Fire Department Fire Chief with Michael Heiland at its meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
It is now official - Long Lake has a new fire chief.
The Long Lake City Council approved the contract for the position of full-time Long Lake Fire Department Fire Chief with Michael Heiland at its meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
The approval was the final step in hiring Heiland for the position after the council gave approval to enter in negotiations with him for the position at its meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
The position of Fire Chief opened up when former Long Lake Fire Chief James VanEyll accepted the fire chief position with the city of Orono at the end of 2022. After VanEyll’s resignation, Long Lake opened up the position for applicants and narrowed the list down and interviewed several candidates before selecting Heiland for the position.
The interview committee consisted of the full Long Lake City Council, LLFD Interim Chief Shane Gardner and Deputy Chief’s Cody Farley and Ryan Gonsior.
“It was a great process,” Mayor Charlie Miner said. “We got good input from both firefighters, and some community members and the council. It was a very cohesive decision making process as we got down to the finalist. I like the way it went and speaks well of our finalist.”
Heiland comes to Long Lake after serving as a 30-year member of the Excelsior Fire District, where he retired at the rank of Assistant Chief earlier this year. Heiland joined the Excelsior Fire District in 1992 and has served as a Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Chief and Assistant Fire Chief.
“I appreciate the opportunity and I look forward to it,” Heiland told the council. “I plan to continue the culture of excellence out here and I’ve heard a lot of positive things about the department.”
His first day in his new position was Monday, March 27.
Heiland’s beginning salary will be $105,000 with a six-month probationary period. After six months he will receive a performance evaluation, where he will be eligible for a 2 percent increase.
“We are excited to have you aboard. You will do great at it,” Miner said. “It’s great to have somebody that has been so close to us become our chief.”
Council member Jahn Dyvik added, “I’m excited about this. He’s going to be a good fit for the fire department.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.