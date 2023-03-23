Long Lake’s Kelly Grady, creative director at Red Mood Marketing, is one of five prominent local women who will help advance heart health and raise lifesaving funds with the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, as members of its 2023 Minnesota Woman of Impact class.
Each year a select group of individuals across the state are nominated to become an American Heart Association Woman of Impact because of their passion and drive to make a difference in the community and raise awareness of women’s cardiovascular health.
“Cardiovascular disease remains our No. 1 killer so it’s vital for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same,” said Stacy Beske, vice president integration business leader at Medtronic and chairperson of the 2023 Twin Cities Go Red for Women campaign. “While we’ve made some great strides over the years, we still have a long way to go. For example, American Heart Association surveys have found younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely than prior generations to be aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.[1] We must raise our voices and make sure all Minnesota women know how to take steps now to protect our heart later.”
Woman of Impact is an extension of the American Heart Association’s long-standing Go Red for Women movement, a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.
While the large majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to take the life of 1 in 3 women.
“My dad unexpectedly passed away from a heart-related episode at 67, the same age his own father died of a heart-related event. I know he would want his three daughters to ask ourselves how we can avoid what he called the ‘67-year curse,’” Grady said. “I want to turn my grief into good by taking charge of my health and helping others, especially women, do the same by hosting educational fundraising events through the Woman of Impact campaign.”
Beginning on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 3, 2023, hundreds of Woman of Impact nominees nationwide embarked on a 9-week journey to help transform the health of women. Each week, nominees and their Impact Teams, made up of friends, family members and colleagues, participate in activities designed to create a culture of wellness and health equity. Activities may include educational events, learning and spreading the word about CPR, getting active, recruiting women to participate in research, and more. Nominees and their Impact Teams also raise critical funds for the American Heart Association’s Twin Cities Go Red for Women movement.
On April 6, 2023, the woman whose team has the highest number of impact points—awarded through a combination of fundraising and mission impact activities —is named the 2023 Minnesota Woman of Impact Award Winner. The nominee with the most points nationwide will be named the National Woman of Impact Award Winner.
Minnesota’s 2023 Woman of Impact Nominees are: Kelly Grady, creative director at Red Mood Marketing; Meghan Kelsey, owner of Second Street Coffeehouse; Emily Schumacher, emergency room technician and Miss Coon Rapids 2023; Julia Schumacher, Miss Minnesota’s Teen 2022; and Jen Swanson, founder/principal at Jen Swanson Consulting.
“By using their influence, their local networks and their unique lived experiences, these volunteers are able to make a measurable difference in Minnesota and we are so grateful for each of them,” Beske said. “Woman of Impact truly embodies the power of coming together to create important and lasting change for good.”
To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement in Minnesota visit heart.org/twincitiesgoredevents.
