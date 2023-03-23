Long Lake’s Kelly Grady, creative director at Red Mood Marketing, is one of five prominent local women who will help advance heart health and raise lifesaving funds with the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, as members of its 2023 Minnesota Woman of Impact class.

Each year a select group of individuals across the state are nominated to become an American Heart Association Woman of Impact because of their passion and drive to make a difference in the community and raise awareness of women’s cardiovascular health.

