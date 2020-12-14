After breaking ground in August 2019, Cassia’s Haven Homes of Maple Plain is putting the finishing touches on their new location as they prepare for their opening this winter.
The new building is expected to open in December, and includes 85 senior living apartments, a new chapel, fitness center, theater, larger beauty salon and themed lounges. Private rooms will be available in the skilled nursing area as well as a separate rehabilitation wing open for residents and the local community.
“Older adults and others in the Maple Plain surrounding area need care and services that help them thrive. They cannot wait for it,” Haven Homes staff have said when asked why a brand-new senior living community is opening during a pandemic.
With much of the construction happening during the pandemic, staff have provided information to the community by coordinating a drive-thru event for potential residents. The building process was also influenced by the pandemic as ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were included in the design. Features such as separate staff entrances, two-way remote communication devices for residents and staff to reduce physical contact and easy access to showers for staff members were created.
According to a press release, another way Haven Homes is working to stop the spread of the coronavirus is by offering a personalized ride service for older adults and those who cannot drive called Mobility4All. “Care drivers” are specially trained to assist riders in and out of their vehicles.
“Rides can be for appointments, shopping, or just fun drives around the neighborhood. Personal protective equipment is always used and Mobility4All has a consistent record of safety from the Coronavirus,” the release stated.
Haven Homes offers a separate and secure area for those with memory loss, a high level of service for those requiring 24-hour care in its skilled nursing area and a rehabilitation center with a separate main entrance and physical, occupational and speech therapies.
Residents will also have access to the Soundmind platform integrated into Haven Homes “to help senior living communities promote resident connectedness and independence with ‘voice only’ technology.” Residents can communicate and access information using Amazon Alexa devices that are pre-configured with a resident’s preferences and contacts. This allows a resident to ask Alexa to call a family member, friend or ride service as well as listen to music, read books and play games.
Haven Homes has also seen community support through the construction. According to administrator Katie Novotny, 100 percent of the funding for the chapel came from donors in Maple Plain and local communities. The chapel received $282,000 in donations and $155,000 was donated for outdoor spaces, including walking paths and gardens.
“This was a true grassroots effort. Supporters are donating in spite of the uncertainties we are all living through. This has been a huge undertaking for a smaller size town, but there’s nothing small about the size of people’s hearts when it comes to helping others,” Novotny said.
For more information on the new Haven Homes or to inquire about a virtual tour, please contact director of marketing Cassandra Nickell at Cassandra.Nickell@cassialife.org or call 763-292-2300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.